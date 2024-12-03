Guardian and Observer journalists strike on day of the Observer’s 233rd anniversary, Wednesday 4 December

Chris Packham urges support for Guardian and Observer action

For the first time in over 50 years, journalists at the Guardian & Observer are taking strike action, in opposition to the hurried sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media.

The NUJ is giving its full backing to staff during the four days of strikes, which are taking place 4-5 December and 12-13 outside the Guardian and Observer HQ in Kings Place, 90 York Way, King’s Cross, London.

During the first day, 4 December, key and well-known supporters are due to join staff on the picket line, which will begin at 8am, with a photo call at 11am.

The day coincides with the Observer - the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper - marking 233 years since it first began publication.

NUJ general secretary-elect Laura Davison said: “Guardian and Observer members have the full backing of the NUJ as they undertake this significant industrial action - the first for over 50 years.

“The massive vote to take this step shows journalists' desire to publicly highlight to readers and those in charge their collective concerns about the future of the title. The Observer holds a unique and important place in public life and our members care about the next chapter in its history.

“The union is calling for a pause in the exclusive talks to provide more time to consider alternatives and ensure decisions are in the best interests of both titles.”

Ahead of the first strike day, wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham issued a video of support on his social media and posted: “I don’t think we should put a price on the truth. It’s hard to find these days. But we do find it in the Observer and the Guardian. There are moves to sell the Observer which might imperil its future. Not good, that’s why I stand in solidarity with its striking journalists.”

Packham said in his video: “I cherish the ability to access that part of the press, because it's that part of the press that I trust….I think we've got to do everything we can to stand up and make sure that we don't allow that part of our media, that last vestige of access to the truth, to be eroded, and we do everything we can to support them, to make sure that the Guardian and the Observer remain intact.”

The NUJ has expressed its concerns about the sustainability of the Observer’s journalism if it is sold to the non-profitable startup Tortoise, founded by James Harding.

Talks commenced without any consultation with journalists, despite the crucial role they play in ensuring the Observer’s position as a trusted title for its independent public interest journalism.

The last industrial action involving Guardian journalists took place in 1971 as part of a general strike coordinated by the TUC.

