Atlanta's Premier Gala Returns: The Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Ceremony Set for December 8, 2024

Celebrating Excellence: Join Us for the Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Ceremony in Atlanta!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable evening, as the highly anticipated Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Gala is making its triumphant return! Mark your calendars for Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with an exciting after party stretching until 11:00 PM. This prestigious event aims to honor individuals who have demonstrated remarkable contributions across a wide range of industries.This year's Awards Gala will honor the remarkable contributions of philanthropist Ariel Shaw and humanitarians Rob Malloy and Dr. Karri Turner-Bryant.Since its inception in Atlanta in 2022, followed by a spectacular event in Miami in 2023, the Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Gala has quickly become a hallmark of excellence. With over 600 attendees throughout its history, the gala celebrates outstanding leaders across various sectors, including:- Non-Profit Leadership- Entrepreneurship- Literature- Public Speaking- Diversity- Beauty & Wellness- Fashion- Healthcare- Media (TV, Radio, Podcasts)This year, we received over 600 nominations, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication present in our communities. The nominees exemplify excellence in their fields, making this event a must-attend for anyone who cherishes achievement and community impact.The gala is not just an awards ceremony; it’s an exceptional networking opportunity for leaders, innovators, and professionals committed to making a difference. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or an aspiring creative, the Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Gala is the ideal venue to celebrate success stories and connect with like-minded individuals.The vision for this gala was inspired by founder Michelle "THE GENERAL". Michelle Lovett who truly understands that it is levels to it all. She went from Bossetta to General.Michelle was destined to become a community leader from her mother's womb, (pass down from generations). Michelle has demonstrated her leadership skills by serving in the community, curating, and facilitating different award-winning projects (bestselling books, honorable mentions for best documentary, etc.)Michelle’s community leadership has resulted in an awards show that exudes elegance and excellence, featuring stunning decor and captivating performances by renowned artists such as Mike Beezy, Lizzen, Brandi Little, and Denise Watson-Miller.Attendees can also look forward to appearances by a host of celebrity guests, including Denise Armstrong, Joshua Shipman, and Author/ Producer Director Lisa Brown from the acclaimed TV series "The Dirty D & A”, Leo Sullivan (Hood Riches, Gangster Daughter etc.), and Terry Miles, known for the most controversial movie on Tubi. Also attending will be award-winning actresses Princess Elmore, Gail Everett-Smith, joining them will be notable figures such as Dr. Jeri Godhigh, Kelly Kells, Attorney Joi Hunt, former basketball star Kenyon Glover, News Anchor Latisha Givens, and actors Michael James and Arrington Foster from BET's "The Family Business."Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary evening of recognition and celebration. We look forward to seeing you at the Generals Bosses and Bossettas™️ Platinum Awards Gala!For media inquiries, please contact:Michelle 'Meme' Lovett | Bossesandbossettas@gmail.com | info@thrivingdailymedia.comAbout Michelle "Meme" Lovett , a Florida City native continues to make waves in Atlanta. As the daughter of Bennie Lovett and the late Gloria Lovett (her appointed angel), Michelle has built a legacy rooted in resilience and hard work.With an AA in Criminal Justice from Albany State University and a BS in Criminal Justice from Strayer University, Michelle exemplifies the value of education and determination. Her journey is one of continuous growth and achievement, earning her recognition as:* Award-Winning Actress* Amazon 4 Times Bestselling Author and Publisher of Life, Love & Lockup Volumes 1-4* Serial Entrepreneur, running successful Health, Wellness, and Beauty Supply businesses* Curator Coach and Executive Producer* NOW TV Network Channel Owner (Meme All Over Productions Channel)In 2020, Michelle's hometown honored her with a City Proclamation, declaring January 20 as Michelle Lovett Day, cementing her impact in the community.

