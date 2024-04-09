Black Candle Makers Club Presents an Unforgettable Experience in Columbus, Ohio
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Candle Makers Club (BCMC) is thrilled to announce its upcoming conference, July 26-28, 2024, at the prestigious Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference Center. This highly anticipated event will provide an exceptional platform for candle enthusiasts to connect with like-minded individuals, expand their professional network, secure business funding opportunities, and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders.
The BCMC Midwest Conference will kick off with an exciting social hour and networking session, setting the tone for a weekend filled with inspiration and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to engaging speaker sessions featuring four influential keynote speakers who have significantly contributed to the candle industry. Teri Johnson, founder of Harlem Candle Co., will share her expertise alongside Raffi Arslanian of Thompson Ferrier, Shan Greggs of Simply Scents Candle Co., and Jazmin Elon of Blk Sunflower.
In addition to the esteemed keynote speakers, the conference will showcase the expertise of wellness mogul Malaysia Harrell and Kim Braud, the creative force behind Fleurty Wick. Their perspectives and experiences will undoubtedly leave attendees feeling inspired and motivated to take their candle-making journeys to new heights.
The festivities will continue with a spectacular welcome reception themed "Elevate to Celebrate." The following day will be a perfect blend of captivating speeches, productive networking opportunities, and a showcase of candle vendors, ensuring attendees have access to the latest innovations and trends within the industry. Moreover, the second annual BCMC Candle Ball & live soul session promises to be a highlight, providing an unforgettable experience for all participants.
As a special incentive, the BCMC Midwest conference will offer cash prizes throughout the event, providing an exciting opportunity for attendees to win much-needed funding to support their candle-making ventures. Last year, two BCMC members won the opportunity to have their candle products placed on the shelves of the world's largest luxury candle brand store, Candle Delirium, and we have more surprises in store this year. A delightful Sunday brunch will be served to conclude the memorable weekend, allowing participants to unwind and reflect on the invaluable connections and knowledge gained.
Tickets for this remarkable event can be purchased through the following link: www.theblackcandlemakersclub.com/products. Don't miss out on this unrivaled opportunity to join the Black Candle Makers Club (BCMC) in Columbus, Ohio, and embark on an unforgettable learning journey, networking, and celebration.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
LaShon Collier | Shon@bcmcuniversity.com
www.theblackcandlemakersclub.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
www.facebook.com/groups/1bcmc
www.instagram.com/blackcandlemakersclub
www.youtube.com/@bcmcuniversity
###
Note: Feel free to modify the contact information as per your requirements.
About
Visionary entrepreneur Julia “Jewelz” Amponsah-Gilder is the driving force behind the Black Candle Makers Club (BCMC), an extraordinary platform she founded in August 2020. With an initial membership of just under 100 individuals, Jewelz and her dynamic team have orchestrated its rapid rise, amassing a thriving community of over 13,000 members in less than three years.
The BCMC conferences allow members to meet each other, network, win business cash infusions, get in front of heavy-hitting industry leaders, and more. The BCMC has interviewed influential industry leaders such as Malcolm "MJ" Harris, Jackie Aina, Sir Candle Man, and Teri Johnson of Harlem Candle Company, who all inspire our candle community. They also created the BCMC Candle Ball, first held in the world's largest luxury band candle store. Two BCMC members won product shelf space inside Candle Delirium to sell their candles in their West Hollywood store location.
The BCMC strives to empower entrepreneurs in the art and industry of candle-making. Their mission is to foster diversity, inclusion, and growth by equipping a small but growing demographic with the knowledge and resources needed to excel as a Chandler. They welcome allies from all races and ethnicities who support and share their commitment.
Toyia J
