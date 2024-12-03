OTTOMOTO® and Trusted.Sale Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Secure and Seamless Vehicle Transactions

We're excited to announce our partnership with Trusted.Sale, a leader in providing transparent and secure automotive sales solutions.

OTTOMOTO® and Trusted.Sale team up to redefine vehicle transactions with a secure, compliant, seamless platform for buyers and sellers."

This partnership underscores our mission to simplify dealership operations while promoting trust in the automotive marketplace.” — Paul Nicholas, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTOMOTO, a leader in digital solutions for various asset backed lending, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Trusted.Sale, a leader in certified pre owned programs, dedicated to enhancing transparency and safety in vehicle sales. This partnership aims to empower car dealers and their customers by integrating trusted vehicle inspections and certification solutions directly into OTTOMOTO’s advanced lending app.Through this collaboration, dealers utilizing OTTOMOTO’s platform will gain seamless access to Trusted.Sale’s comprehensive certified pre-owned options, comprehensive vehicle inspections, and enhanced buyer-seller transparency. This integration reinforces OTTOMOTO's commitment to providing a secure, efficient, and trustworthy platform for automotive transactions, benefiting both dealers and buyers.“We are thrilled to join forces with Trusted.Sale to bring added value to our dealer partners and their customers,” said OTTOMOTOs’ Paul Nicholas, CEO. “This partnership underscores our mission to simplify dealership operations while promoting trust in the automotive marketplace.”Trusted.Sale’s CEO Paul Brobson added, “Our collaboration with OTTOMOTOaligns perfectly with our commitment to secure, trustworthy vehicle transactions. Dealers can now offer enhanced peace of mind to customers and ensure smoother, safer transactions every step of the way.”This strategic partnership will roll out across OTTOMOTO’s platform in Q1 2025, with additional features expected later in the year. Both companies are excited to shape the future of secure automotive sales together.About OTTOMOTOOTTOMOTOis a premier provider of lending technology for the automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With a focus on digital innovation, OTTOMOTOis redefining traditional financing practices through a secure, transparent, and compliant process that serves dealers, lenders, and consumers alike. Leveraging strategic partnerships and decades of industry expertise, OTTOMOTOis committed to advancing the future of finance with cutting-edge technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.ottomoto.net About Trusted.SaleAt Trusted Sale, we believe that when you deliver a transparent buying experience, you earn the buyer’s trust and their business. That’s why we are committed to enabling our dealer partners to leverage our proprietary technology and systems to provide unrivaled transparency to buyers when they are purchasing a used vehicle. For more information, visit www.trusted.sale For inquiries about the OTTOMOTOand Carleton, Inc. partnership, please contact Carol Docalavich at carol@ottomotoapp.com

