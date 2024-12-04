Inaugural Survey on Blockchain-Related Public Relations Salaries Sets High Bar for Pay Equality

2024 Public Relations Salary Survey by the Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists & Researchers (ACJR) and Crypto Comms Collective (CCC)

As expected, salaries globally were highest in North America. Freelancers earned less than the median income. Compensation in fiat still dominates.

As cryptocurrency edges closer to widespread adoption, our peers must have a reference point for measuring their worth, particularly in a dynamic industry where compensation can vary widely.” — Caolán Walsh, Crypto Communications Collective co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) and Crypto Communications Collective (CCC) announce results gathered from over 60 anonymous blockchain public relations professionals worldwide.The survey introduces a benchmark useful for independent professionals within the industry: freelancers earn $41,000 USD less than the survey median of $125,000. As expected, salaries were higher in North America than in Central Europe or Asia. While compensation in fiat still dominates, freelancers are more likely to accept payment in cryptocurrency when compared to agency or in-house."Salary transparency is really such an important goal for the crypto journalism and communications industry," said Molly Jane Zuckerman, ACJR president and op-ed editor at Blockworks. "Any steps that we can take to ensure that pay discrepancies are reduced furthers our mission to support creators."Respondents were surveyed in the first two quarters of 2024. While the sample size is relatively small, the industry itself is still described as emerging meaning this bespoke survey can support crucial standard setting. Results remain anonymous.Caolán Walsh, Crypto Communications Collective co-founder, added, “As cryptocurrency edges closer to widespread adoption, our peers must have a reference point for measuring their worth, particularly in a dynamic industry where compensation can vary widely. We have that now, and what is measured can be moved.”Survey analysis extended beyond salary measure the use of tools common amongst the PR repertoire. Data collected on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn indicates their value as resources for task completion and idea generation, with generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) tooling being widely accepted."These findings highlight a growing recognition of generative AI as a valuable tool rather than a threat," added Mia Grodsky, Crypto Communications Collective co-founder. "Professionals across industries are embracing generative AI to enhance their work, not replace it, showing that the technology is being seen as a partner in creativity and productivity rather than a competitor."Want to learn more? Follow ACJR and CCC on Twitter to see the complete survey results or visit acjr.network.About The Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and ResearchersFounded in 2019, the ACJR is the largest organization of professional cryptocurrency journalists and researchers in the world. We represent and recognize the best journalism and research on cryptocurrencies and blockchains.About Crypto Communications CollectiveCrypto Communications Collective (CCC) is a curated group for PR and Communications professionals dedicated to the blockchain, crypto, and web3 industry. Launched in March 2023, CCC is a collaborative space for advancing web3 and crypto knowledge and ensuring credibility through best practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.