Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) Elects 2024 Officers and Board of Directors
The world's largest network of journalists and researchers covering cryptocurrencies and blockchains.
The Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) elects Molly Jane Zuckerman, opinion editor of Blockworks, to lead its 2024 board.
I'm confident that the ACJR will continue to be a resource to highlight outstanding journalism and research, as well as guide cryptocurrency and blockchain coverage.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) announced today the 2024 Officers and Board of Directors elected by the membership in its annual general election.
— Molly Jane Zuckerman
The officers are President - Molly Jane Zuckerman, opinion editor of Blockworks and a founder of ACJR; Vice President - Sam Reynolds, senior reporter at CoinDesk; and Treasurer - Mitchell Moos, consultant.
At-Large Board Members are Phil Gomes, CCMO, Bloq Inc.; Connor Sephton, freelance journalist; Pedro Solimano, writer of La Cadena; and Aaron Stanley, founder, Brazil Crypto Report and Editorial Director at Filecoin Foundation. All were elected to serve a one-year term.
“After three years on the ACJR board, I'm highly looking forward to my first year as president,” Zuckerman said. “The past year has brought us more crypto news than we knew what to do with, and I'm confident that the ACJR will continue to be a resource to highlight outstanding journalism and research, as well as guide cryptocurrency and blockchain coverage.”
About the ACJR: Founded in 2019, ACJR is the world’s largest professional organization recognizing the best journalism and research on cryptocurrencies and blockchains. More than 1,200 journalists and researchers worldwide participate in ACJR's Telegram channel dedicated to encouraging the highest quality standards of reporting and researching.
For more information on ACJR's programming and membership, visit acjr.network.
Joyce Hanson
ACJR
joyce@acjr.network
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other