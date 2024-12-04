Numem promotes Max Simmons to CEO, Jack Guedj to stay closely involved as Executive Chairman

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numem, a leader in advanced memory solutions disrupting the AI Memory Landscape, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Max Simmons as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Max was most recently Numem’s Chief Commercial Officer.Numem’s current CEO and President, Jack Guedj will transition into the role of Executive Chair of Numem’s Board of Directors. In their new roles, Max and Jack will continue to work closely together to extend Numem’s leadership in AI Memory Subsystem.“I am delighted to have Max as our new CEO” said Jack. “Aside from my primary role in supporting Max and the Numem, I will continue to be involved with Investors and strategic partnerships and advancing the impact and adoption of Numem’s NuRAM and MRAM-based memory (Magnetic RAM) through engagement with the larger MRAM community”.“The rapid growth of AI workloads and AI Processor/GPU is exacerbating the memory bottleneck caused by the slowing performance improvements and scalability of SRAM and DRAM,” said Max Simmons, “Numem’s NuRAM solutions make MRAM highly deployable and help address the memory bottleneck at a fraction of the power of SRAM and DRAM.”“I would like to thank Jack for his years of leadership at Numem. He has been instrumental in helping to move Numem and MRAM towards mainstream adoption in the semiconductor industry,” said Bill Leszinske, General Partner at Cambium Capital “With Max taking the CEO role, our confidence continues to grow that Numem will further its leadership in AI memory subsystems based on MRAM from Edge to Data Center.”About NumemNumem, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is the leading provider of Memory Subsystem Chip/Chiplet and IP based on proven foundry MRAM process. Numem’s patented NuRAM technology enables best in class power/performance and reliability and offers SRAM like performance with 2.5x smaller area and up to 8000x lower leakage power. Numem’s SmartMem subsystem technology significantly improves performance and endurance as well as ease-of-use and reliability for high-volume deployment. NuRAM SmartMem enables ultra-low power from AI Edge Devices scaling to Data Centers at a much reduced power compared to SRAM and HBM DDR.Visit our website at https://www.numem.com or contact us at info@numem.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.