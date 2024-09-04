Numem Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Max Simmons as Chief Commercial Officer

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numem, a leader in advanced memory solutions disrupting the AI Memory Landscape, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Max Simmons as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this pivotal role, Max will be responsible for crafting and executing the company’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on driving revenue growth, expanding Numem's footprint in the AI market from Edge to Data Center, and strengthening strategic partnerships.Max Simmons brings over two decades of extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, where he has consistently delivered exceptional results in sales, marketing, and business development roles. His leadership has been instrumental in launching new technologies, scaling global operations, and driving significant revenue increases across diverse regions, including Europe, the US, China, and Asia. “We are delighted to have Max join the Numem team. His experience spans both data center and client/edge markets. His proven ability to drive company growth makes him exceptionally well-suited to scale-up our revenues,” said Jack Guedj, Numem President & CEO.Prior to joining Numem, Max held senior leadership positions at major technology firms, including Intel, where he was instrumental in the commercialization of NAND and Optane Memory technologies and ramping up revenues to over $4B. “I am extremely pleased to join the talented Numem team which has developed innovative AI memory subsystem technology that is poised to revolutionize AI processing”, said Max Simmons. “I am committed to accelerating Numem’s growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a market leader in AI memory subsystem,” he added.About NumemNumem, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is the leading provider of Memory Subsystem Chip/Chiplet and IP based on proven foundry MRAM process. Numem’s patented NuRAM technology enables best in class power/performance and reliability and offers SRAM like performance with 2.5x smaller area and up to 8000x lower leakage power. Numem’s SmartMem subsystem technology significantly improves performance and endurance as well as ease-of-use and reliability for high-volume deployment. NuRAM SmartMem enables ultra-low power, high bandwidth memory for AI applications from Edge devices to Data Centers with bandwidth scaling up to GB/s to multi TB/s.Visit our website at https://www.numem.com or contact us at info@numem.com.

