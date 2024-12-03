Native American Owned Hall Of Fame Vodka® Is Finally Back In Stock (Allocated) At LCBO (Canada) After Previous Sellout

Hall Of Fame Logo

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hall Of Fame Vodka , the only Tribal Member Owned (Choctaw) Liquor brand proudly has announced after selling out all LCBO stock we have again partnered with an even larger partnership with LCBO Canada. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), the Canadian government enterprise and retailer/wholesaler of wine, beer, and spirits in Ontario with over 680 stores throughout Ontario has re-stocked Hall Of Fame Vodka . LCBO prides itself on offering more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries to consumers and licensed establishments. We’re committed to supporting the local beverage alcohol industry and understand that Ontarians value products from local vintners, craft brewers, craft cideries, and spirits producers. Our selection makes it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. LCBO has had an enormously successful sales campaign already and sold out of all Hall Of Fame product within its initial 60 days! it has literally been a grand slam launch out of the gate for Hall Of Fame Vodka and the partnership with LCBO.Hall Of Fame Vodka(Distilled in Lexington, Kentucky) was launched in 2018 and is now distributed in Canada as well as Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia and online via ReserveBar while adding additional states on a quarterly basis (follow us on Social to see our growth and progress).“As we continue to strategically grow our national and international footprints, LCBO is the perfect partner in Canada for our minority owned (Native American) family enterprise. Hall Of Fame Vodkanow perfectly aligned key distribution partner in another huge sports and lifestyle market (MLB Toronto Blue Jays),” stated Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Owner of Hall Of Fame Spirits. “Adding an additional distribution point internationally represents huge opportunities for the company while proving again we can enter a market and our brand immediately becomes the go to Vodka brand for, branding, packaging and quality – we are a family story where consumers immediately gravitate towards, our Hall Of Fame Fanatics roster is only growing”. Ontario is a perfect sports fan market for Hall OF Fame given Ontario is the home of multiple professional teams in MLB, NHL and NBA. The MLB Franchise Toronto Blue Jays, NHL Franchise The Toronto Maple Leaf’s, and the NBA Franchise The Toronto Raptors.Hall Of Fame Vodkais “ The official Vodka of baseball ™ “The LCBO ( www.lcbo.com ) was established in 1927 and for nearly 100 years, we’ve strived to fulfill our mandate to the people of Ontario and support provincial priorities.As one of the largest retailers and wholesalers of beverage alcohol in the world, corporate social responsibility is a critical part of the LCBO’s mandate. We embrace our obligation and opportunity to be a leading corporate citizen, govern the responsible sale of alcohol, and champion issues that matter to all Ontarians. Through our Spirit of Sustainability platform, we're committed to supporting the province’s social and environmental needs and creating a more sustainable Ontario.All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend, which helps fund key local and provincial public programs and services including health care, education, and infrastructure. Through our focus on excellence in customer service and continuous modernization, the LCBO has been able to increase its fiscal return to the government and people of Ontario each year for more than two decades.About Hall Of Fame SpiritsHall Of Fame Spirits., Lexington, KY The ONLY Tribal Member Owned Native American Indian (BIPOC) liquor brand in the US. Hall Of Fame Vodka, distilled in Kentucky utilizing the world-renowned Limestone Water, HOF is a Sports based,Lifestyle, Liquor Brand specializing in trademarked sports brand development in the CPG/beverage vertical. Visit our corporate website at: Hall Of Fame Vodka. Hall Of Fame Vodkais a 100% minority family-owned hand-crafted over proof vodka. Every aspect of the brand has been meticulously created by our family including trademarked branding, patented bottle manufacturing, and an actual hand created vodka recipe creation by the family ownership group. Hall Of Fame Vodkais available in 750ml across on and off premise partners. International award-winning brand.CONTACT:Jerry “Bubba” Draperjdraper@hofvodka.com480-414-4754###

