Minority-Owned Hall of Fame Vodka® Announces Partnership With Republic National Distributing Co In Texas and Colorado
Hall Of Fame Vodka® is expanding into the Texas Rangers (World Series Champions), Houston Astros, and Colorado Rockies home markets in partnership with RNDCLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority-owned Hall Of Fame Vodka®, the multi award-winning over-proof premium American Made vodka, is proud to announce an exciting strategic partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second-largest US distributor of fine wine & spirits with a presence in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With this partnership, just in time the 2024 MLB baseball season, RNDC will help Hall Of Fame Premium Vodka® as an emerging brand across two huge sports markets: Texas (4th largest liquor market in the US) and Colorado. With the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros (6 of the last 7 seasons AL West Division Champions and two time World Series Champions), and the Colorado Rockies who cumulatively have over 22 millions fans, Hall Of Fame Vodka® is ready to become a true grand slam in these new markets.
“As the first, and only, Native American family-owned liquor brand (BIPOC) in the US (Founded in 2017 in Arizona), Hall Of Fame® has focused on sports fans (MLB and Baseball are immediate products) with a trademarked brand and patented product never seen in the liquor industry. Hall Of Fame Vodka® has disrupted how a sports brands are built for a specific fan bases by utilizing brand trademarks, bottle design patents, as well as an award winning and proprietary Vodka recipe.
Hall of Fame® offers a premium vodka perfect for a top shelf Moscow mule, smooth enough to drink on the rocks and offers the ultimate classic Vodka Martini all at a price point not seen by this quality of a product at a suggested retail price all baseball fans can enjoy daily of just $19.99-$23.99 SRP in existing markets.
Hall Of Fame’s strategy is to double its global business every two years and are working diligently towards that objective by choosing states that have large professional sports franchises across all professional leagues, MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NHL” said Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Founder Hall Of Fame Spirits®. To this end, Hall Of Fame is pursuing a US route-to-market strategy that relies on having the right strategic partners in each market that can deliver our ambitious growth targets while not losing sight of the Hall Of Fame® brand goals. RNDC, also family owned and best of class, they fit perfectly as our partner in multiple markets. Hall Of Fame® is a brand built by sports fans for sports fans. After careful consideration, vetting of multiple partners, and ongoing evaluations, Hall Of Fame Vodka is pleased to announce its new long-term partnership with Republic National of Colorado and Texas. Hall Of Fame Vodka is focused on making these markets the foundation of the brand moving forward and believe RNDC is best suited to fulfill the Hall Of Fame Vodka customer-centric strategy. We look forward to the growth the RNDC partnership will bring.
“The opportunity for a 100% minority owned (BIPOC) craft brand to partner with such a dynamic wholesaler shows the strength of the Hall Of Fame brand, packaging, and the world class Vodka as well as the diversity initiatives RNDC has pushed forward in 2024. We are excited to partner with a distribution company in RNDC that was named “2021 Bev Industry WHOLESALER OF THE YEAR”. “Sports and Vodka lovers ask us daily when we will be in their markets, and we are truly excited to be able to bring our award-winning brand, bottle, and juice, to fellow passionate sports enthusiasts into Texas and Colorado as we continue to strategically expand our brand’s national presence, with only the right partners,” said owner Bubba Draper.
About Hall Of Fame Vodka
Hall Of Fame Spirits™ is the only American Indian Lifestyle Liquor brand in the US. They have created an American-made hand-crafted award-winning, premium ingredients, gluten/sugar, and additive-free Vodka. A grand slam: A martini quality vodka, an iconic unforgettable trademarked brand along with a one-of-a-kind patented bottle design. They have created a company second to none, and one that truly honors the love of spirits, sport, and our heritage. They hope their customers have many opportunities to enjoy Hall Of Fame Vodka. To learn more visit www.hofvodka.com
Jerome "Bubba" Draper
Hall Of Fame Spirits
+1 480-414-4754
jdraper@hofvodka.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram