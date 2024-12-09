Space Force Association Announces New Corporate Partners at the Spacepower Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is excited to announce the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference, taking place December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL.
This premier gathering unites leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across the space industry, offering unparalleled opportunities to shape the future of spacepower and operations.
Conference Highlights
Attendees will engage in a dynamic forum designed to foster collaboration and innovation across the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense, private sector, and national security communities. The event will offer:
• Insights into the frontiers of spacepower and the evolving challenges in the space domain
• Opportunities to learn about advances in space technologies
• A platform to cultivate strategic partnerships and foster cross-industry collaboration
Welcoming New Corporate Partners
The SFA is proud to recognize the support of its corporate partners, whose sponsorship helps make this transformative event possible.
We welcome Amazon Web Services, Freedom Space, Auria, BAE, ByLight, ComSpoc, Global College of PME, Johns Hopkins Laboratory of Applied Physics, LeoLabs, Redwire Space, Umbra Space, and SpaceWerx as key sponsors and SFA members.
“Our sponsors and corporate partners are critical to advancing the mission of the Space Force Association,” said Bill Woolf, SFA CEO and Founder. “Their commitment to U.S. spacepower reflects a shared vision of innovation and leadership that drives our industry forward. Together, we are shaping the future of space exploration and defense.”
An Invitation to Shape the Future
The Spacepower Conference isn’t just an event—it’s a call to action for all who are committed to securing the future of space. Be part of this dynamic conversation, explore emerging technologies, and join forces with the best minds in the industry.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
