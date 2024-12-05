Explore Version 9.3 of the GeoCalc Software Development Kit (SDK) from Blue Marble Geographics

Blue Marble Geographics is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.3 of the GeoCalc® Software Development Kit (SDK).

GeoCalc SDK version 9.3 represents Blue Marble Geographics' efforts to stay at the forefront of developments in geodetics.” — Scott Webber

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.3 of the GeoCalcSoftware Development Kit (SDK).For nearly three decades, Blue Marble Geographics' affordable, user-friendly GIS software has been meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers throughout the world.The most powerful upgrade arriving in GeoCalc 9.3 is support for Microsoft .NET version 8. The latest .NET platform provides developers with access to a cross-platform framework and is accessible with many modern development tools and languages including C#. Version 8 was released in 2023 and most notably provides support for C# 12 alongside other improvements to performance and its libraries. GeoCalc has previously supported versions 4 and 6 of .NET.In addition, the C++ and C# versions of GeoCalc 9.3 will include all the enhancements in the Geodetic Datasource from the recent release of Geographic Calculator 2025 , as well as a tidy fleet of enhancements and improvements.“We’re proud to afford our users access to the latest geodetic enhancements,” stated Scott Webber, Product Manager. “GeoCalc SDK version 9.3 represents Blue Marble Geographics' efforts to stay at the forefront of developments in geodetics, including new EPSG definitions, an update to the HTDP transformations, the addition of several geoid models, and support for the .NET 8 framework.”The GeoCalc Software Development Toolkit (GeoCalc) is a fully object-oriented class library designed for GIS professionals and software developers. Often used with GPS, surveying, engineering, and mapping systems, GeoCalc provides users with high accuracy and dependable coordinate conversions, transformations, and geodetic calculations. GeoCalc employs a high-level parametric database model to efficiently store and retrieve coordinate reference systems, area-of-use details, ellipsoids, geodetic transformations, unit parameters, and everything else that is needed for advanced geodetic software applications. More information about GeoCalc 9.3 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geocalc-sdk/ ###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble Geographics' products include Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.