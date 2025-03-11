Blue Marble Geographics Releases Global Mapper SDK 26.1

Software developers can seamlessly integrate the Global Mapper SDK into projects for internal use or distribution.

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographicsis pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Global Mapper Software Development Kit (SDK) version 26.1. This latest update integrates support for Well Known Text (WKT) import, streamlines online data searching, and enhances point cloud segmentation and processing.The Global Mapper SDK is a toolkit for software developers that provides access to the powerful tools of Global Mapperand Global Mapper Pro. Developers can seamlessly integrate this API toolkit into projects for internal use or distribution.Global Mapper’s extensive file support is expanded with support for WKT geometry import, through a new method called GM_LoadVectorFromWKTString, used by many spatial databases and GIS applications. This allows users to create new layers with vector features expressed in the WKT model specification. The Scene Layer Package (SLPK) and Cloud Optimized Point Clouds (COPC) formats are also now supported.Usability has also been improved throughout the application. Finding the perfect source in the online data tool is now easier; quick searches can be made and favorite sources can now be saved. The 3D viewer has also been improved with the camera positioning tool. Initial camera view including position and angle can be set.The updated Global Mapper Pro API improves drone mapping speeds in Pixels to Points. The overall tool display has been improved, color harmonization added, and the processing time for outputs such as orthoimages, point clouds, and 3D meshes have been made faster. The speed of automatic point cloud classification has also improved. Additionally, powerline classification now offers segmentation methods for more accurate results. Overall lidar processing has been updated with filtering for very large point clouds to reduce data loss.“As the GIS software industry continues to grow, Blue Marble Geographics is committed to producing the highest quality tools in the Geospatial market. This reputation is reinforced with the latest Global Mapper SDK release,” Chief Technology Officer, Victor Minor, explains. “It provides our customers with more access to the latest data formats like the SLPK, and Cloud Optimized Point Clouds (COPC), along with the latest in GIS analysis and processing capabilities. The Pro version of our v26.1 SDK offers performance improvements for lidar processing and segmentation tools, as well as improvements to the Pixels to Points drone image processing pipeline. We strive to give users the products that they need to excel in the Geospatial software industry.”To learn more about how to integrate the Global Mapper SDK into your project, or the Global Mapper suite of industry-leading geospatial processing products, visit: https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/ ###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, machine learning, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble Geographics' products include Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, point cloud classification, along with generating orthoimages and 3D models from drone-captured images; and Global Mapper Mobilean application for efficient data viewing and collection while in the field. Also offered is Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management now with tools available in the cloud. All these tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For over three decades, Blue Marble Geographics' products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies.

