Zone·ify Free Streaming Service Now Available to DIRECTV’s U-verse TV Customers

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zone·tv is excited to announce that its free streaming service, zone·ify, is now available to U-verse TV customers in all markets across the United States. Zone·ify is the first full featured ad-supported video on demand and streaming service available to U-verse TV customers on their set-top boxes.The free zone·ify app provides a wide selection of ad-supported video content, including thousands of movies and top streaming channels. Zone·ify is also debuting interactive TV games – a first for the US market. All these free entertainment features are a click away on the U-verse TV remote control.U-verse TV, a pay television service by DIRECTV, delivers digital TV with live broadcasts, on-demand programming, and DVR capabilities. With its extensive channel lineup and intuitive interface, U-verse is known for providing a seamless viewing experience to millions of homes across the U.S.Now, with zone·ify available directly on U-verse TV set-top boxes, customers have an even broader range of personalized free streaming content. Zone·ify empowers users to tailor their viewing experience through our exclusive feature, "Zone It." This innovative functionality learns user preferences over time, creating a curated watchlist based on their favorite content. Whether you’re in the mood for classic movies, exploring new live channels, or trying out interactive TV games, zone·ify delivers a diverse array of entertainment for all ages—completely free of charge and without the need for additional equipment.Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv, said, “We’re excited to bring the best of ad-supported streaming entertainment, enhancing the range of content available to U-verse TV customers. This launch is an important milestone for zone·tv, as our zone·ify service now reaches an engaged, loyal base of TV subscribers across the US.”“We are excited to continue to offer a wide variety of content to U-verse customers,” said Lee Culver, associate vice president of U-verse.U-verse subscribers can easily find zone·ify on Channels 796/1796, 151/1151 (Pacific) and 152/1152 (Eastern/Central) in the U-verse TV program guide or in the Interactive App menu —giving them instant access to a fresh world of free movies, live TV, and gaming.For more information, visit www.zone.tv About zone·tv™Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create their own ad-support video service or thematic channels with their own content.Zone·tv owns zone·ify – an A.I.-powered free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with thousands of movies, hundreds of streaming channels, tens of thousands of shows and interactive TV games – all personalized through unique features such as the “zone·it” button that creates personalized video playlists.Its diverse programming can be seen on Pay TV, Mobile, Web and connected TV devices including, Comcast Xfinity, U-Verse TV, Cox Contour, XUMO, Rogers Ignite TV, Videotron Helix TV, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and others.The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, Ohio.Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores, through your pay TV provider or online at www.zoneify.tv

