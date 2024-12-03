Zone·ify Expands FAST Lineup with GOPRO Channel, Powered by Cineverse

We’re excited to announce the addition of the GoPro Channel to our lineup of sports and adventure content, and it’s an honor to be among the first FAST networks to bring this channel to our viewers.” — said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zone·tv is announcing the launch of GoPro Channel, on its fast-growing free streaming video service, zone·ify. This new Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channel is aimed at sports fans and outdoor enthusiasts. The channel features first-person action sports content from around the globe. GoPro’s tiny but powerful cameras capture stunning footage of adventure-seekers, from big wave surfing to cliff-diving to backcountry skiing and much more.Distribution of this channel comes following an agreement with Cineverse, a next-generation entertainment studio which powers dozens of FAST channels. Now, GoPro Channel is paired with ​zone·ify’s​ robust catalog of live channels, and ad-supported video on demand films and shorts, which will further boost its amazing lineup of programming for a significant audience segment.“We’re excited to announce the addition of the GoPro Channel to our expanding lineup of sports and adventure content, and it’s an honor to be among the first FAST networks to bring this channel to our viewers,” said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv. “This dynamic, high-energy programming is designed to inspire and entertain our sports and outdoor enthusiasts as we work toward our mission of becoming the ultimate streaming destination that deeply caters to our audience’s passions.”“This expansion of our partnership with zone·ify will bring the GoPro Channel to even more households across North America, as the new channel continues to grow,” said Cineverse Vice President, Partnerships, Alexandra Viglione. “Together, we can inspire adventure seekers and create a lifelong passion for the great outdoors.”GoPro Channel’s programming features adrenaline-pumping stunts and death-defying action from around the world, captured through the lens of a first-person camera. Also included in the channel’s programming are original series:Chasing El Niño – Follow Chris Benchetler as he chases optimal snow conditions across North America.Tour de France – GoPro takes you into the heart of the world’s greatest cycling race.Beyond Limits – Follows professional mountain biker Jackson Goldstone and offers a full behind the scenes look at his first year in the Elite Men’s class.Zone·ify offers a robust catalog of 2000+ films, 70+ FAST channels and tens of thousands of short-form niche interest videos. With GoPro Channel, zone·ify continues to expand its programming to meet the needs of its viewers, ensuring something for everyone.……………………………………About CineverseOn a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate. With properties like the box office sensation, Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com About zone·tv™Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create their own ad-support video service or thematic channels with their own content.Zone·tv owns zone·ify – an A.I.-powered free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with thousands of movies, hundreds of streaming channels, tens of thousands of shows and interactive TV games – all personalized through unique features such as the “zone·it” button that creates personalized video playlists.Its diverse programming can be seen on Pay TV, Mobile, Web and connected TV devices including, Comcast Xfinity, U-Verse TV, Cox Contour, XUMO, Rogers Ignite TV, Videotron Helix TV, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and others.The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, Ohio.Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores, through your pay TV provider or online at www.zoneify.tv For more information about our company, visit zone.tv All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:Zone·tv Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.