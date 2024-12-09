Rose Valley Capital Acquires Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA

Walden Ridge Apartments Exterior A comprehensive suite of resident amenities Welcome to Walden Ridge Apartments, the ideal destination for those seeking a vibrant and comfortable living experience in Kennesaw, GA.

Rose Valley Capital, an NYC-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Walden Ridge Apartments, a garden-style apartment community in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The addition of Walden Ridge to our portfolio is a testament to our strategic vision and the trust our partners place in us.” — Kelley Brine, President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Valley Capital , an NYC-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Walden Ridge Apartments , a prime garden-style apartment community located in Kennesaw, Georgia. This strategic acquisition marks another step in Rose Valley’s dynamic expansion into the southeastern market, showcasing the company’s commitment to growth and excellence in the property management industry.Rose Valley has built a reputation for building a scalable, vertically integrated business model across all stages of the ownership lifecycle. With more than 10,000 units in their portfolio, over 200 associates and strong relationships with community stakeholders, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing needs of its residents, investors, and third-party partners.“We are thrilled to establish a presence in the vibrant and growing Kennesaw market,” said Kelley Brine, President of Rose Valley Management. “The addition of Walden Ridge to our portfolio is a testament to our strategic vision and the trust our partners place in us. Our team is eager to bring our personalized, hands-on management approach to this community, ensuring residents experience the best in service, comfort, and quality of life.”Walden Ridge Apartments is conveniently located near top-rated schools, bustling shopping centers, and major highways. The location offers an ideal blend of accessibility and suburban charm. Under Rose Valley, the property will benefit from the company’s management arm, Rose Valley Management.This partnership is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Rose Valley to expand its footprint in key markets, further solidifying its reputation as a national leader in real estate investments.Learn how to partner with Rose Valley Capital by visiting www.rosevalleycapital.com or emailing info@rosevalleycapital.com

