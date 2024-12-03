Rose Valley Management Expands Portfolio with Management of Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA

Walden Ridge Apartments Walden Ridge Resort-Style Pool + Sundeck Sunset Aerial

Rose Valley Management, an NYC-based property management firm, is the new management company for Walden Ridge Apartments, a premier community in Kennesaw, GA.

The addition of Walden Ridge to our portfolio is a testament to our strategic vision and the trust our partners place in us.” — Kelley Brine, President of Rose Valley Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Valley Management Expands Portfolio with Management of Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GARose Valley Management, a multi-generational property management firm based in NYC, is excited to announce its latest partnership as the newly appointed management company for Walden Ridge Apartments, a premier garden-style community in Kennesaw, Georgia. This significant milestone marks another step in Rose Valley’s dynamic expansion into the southeastern market and overall national footprint, showcasing the company’s unwavering commitment to growth and excellence in the property management industry. Rose Valley serves as an owner/operator and also provides third-party management services to key industry partners.With a proven track record of delivering exceptional service and fostering strong relationships for residents across its portfolio, Rose Valley now oversees more than 10,000 units and employs over 200 associates. With a long history of creating value through operational efficiency, the firm’s vertically integrated business model enables it to seamlessly manage all stages of the ownership lifecycle. Rose Valley creates appreciating value for investment partners and third-party owners alike, while enhancing resident experiences.“We are thrilled to establish a presence in the vibrant and growing Kennesaw market,” said Kelley Brine, President of Rose Valley Management. “The addition of Walden Ridge to our portfolio is a testament to our strategic vision and the trust our partners place in us. Our team is eager to bring our personalized, hands-on management approach to this community, ensuring residents experience the best in service, comfort, and quality of life.”Walden Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near top-rated schools, bustling shopping centers, and major highways, offers an ideal blend of accessibility and suburban charm. Under Rose Valley’s management, the property will benefit from the company’s resident-first approach, prioritizing a sense of community and fostering meaningful connections between residents and staff.This partnership is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Rose Valley to expand its footprint in key markets, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovative, community-focused property management.For more information about Rose Valley Management, please visit www.rosevalleymanagement.com or contact info@rosevalleymanagement.com

