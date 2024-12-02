Minister Fajon in Cairo: We are determined not to fail the people of the Middle East

SLOVENIA, December 2 - The conference entitled A Year Since the Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza: Urgent Needs, Lasting Solutions brought together a wide range of representatives from around the world to find ways to deliver even more humanitarian aid to Gaza, strengthen preparations for a ceasefire, and plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of the devastated Gaza Strip. "The crisis in the Middle East is a test of humanity and solidarity. We are determined not to turn our backs on people in need," said Minister Tanja Fajon, speaking at the conference in the Egyptian capital. "Slovenia condemns the adoption of the Israeli law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The Agency is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza. We call on Israel to allow the Agency to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the UN General Assembly, in all areas of operation. UNRWA's activities remain vital and indispensable".

Participants agreed that steps forward and the implementation of concrete and practical solutions for Gaza are essential, but first and foremost a ceasefire must be achieved and more countries must be encouraged to recognise Palestine. Minister Fajon said Slovenia would continue to provide assistance to the best of its ability.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Fajon held a bilateral meeting with the host of the conference, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati, where they discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular Gaza. Minister Abdelati thanked Slovenia for its efforts in the UN Security Council to find a solution to the conflict and for its assistance to the Palestinians, including the rehabilitation of Palestinian children in Slovenia. Minister Fajon also held a bilateral meeting with her Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bouhabib. They discussed the need to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon, the importance of political will to elect a president and start reform processes in Lebanon as soon as possible, and the resurgence of tensions in Syria in an already heated regional situation. "We are following the tensions in Syria with concern, also in the light of a possible new wave of refugees. Developments in Syria can serve as a warning to the international community that a political solution must be found as soon as possible to prevent escalation and further violations of international law and human rights," Minister Fajon said after the meeting. The Lebanese Minister thanked Slovenia for its recently announced humanitarian aid to Lebanon and for the solidarity of the European Union, especially in providing assistance to Syrian refugees. In a meeting with Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Minister Fajon focused on the lack of political will to provide sufficient humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and the huge number of displaced people who need not only food but also urgent medical care and psychosocial rehabilitation.

Slovenia has made voluntary contributions of €4.3 million to humanitarian organisations working in Gaza since September 2023, including €2,550,000 to UNRWA, €1,450,000 to the World Food Programme (WFP) and €300,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In addition, three airlifts of material aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza, worth a total of €1.3 million, have been organised this year, all via Jordan. The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia signed a €700,000 contract with Caritas Slovenia in September 2024, under which ten Palestinian children arrived in Slovenia on 13 October for rehabilitation. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Danilo Türk Foundation at the University Rehabilitation Institute of the Republic of Slovenia – URI Soča. Under the same contract, Caritas Slovenia, in partnership with Caritas Jerusalem, provided financial assistance to nearly 1,000 internally displaced families in the Gaza Strip in the form of vouchers for the purchase of food and other basic necessities.

In 2023 and 2024, the Ministry is funding a project aimed at strengthening Palestinian capacity to provide comprehensive mental health care and psychosocial support to Palestinian victims of the conflict, implemented by ITF Enhancing Human Security, for a total of €200,000. In Gaza, project activities have been suspended and funds redirected to support the provision of food and water through a local partner, while activities continue in the West Bank. This year, the Ministry is using development fund money to support two projects in the West Bank run by Women of the Sun, a Palestinian NGO and peace organisation.