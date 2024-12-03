Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Addresses Media After Attending Memorial Services for Omer Neutra

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the memorial services for Omer Neutra, the 21-year-old New Yorker who was killed during Hamas’ October 7th attacks. After the memorial service concluded, Governor Hochul addressed members of the press. Governor Hochul has also directed flags to be lowered to half staff in New York to recognize this solemn day.

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: Photos of the flags at the New York State Capitol lowered to half staff are available on Flickr.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning, everyone. We just concluded a very emotional service for American citizen, Long Island resident, Omer Neutra.

I got to know his family. I traveled to Jerusalem days after he was kidnapped on October 7th by the barbaric actions of the terrorist organization Hamas. I held the hands of his aunt, his uncle, his cousins. I took his photograph and handed it to Prime Minister Netanyahu, I gave it to the President, I gave it to the Defense Minister. I said, “This is one of our own. This is a fellow New Yorker. He's part of my family. We need to bring him home.”

And after that I returned, I had a chance to meet his parents – the most incredibly brave individuals I've ever met. And their perseverance: traveling the nation, going to our nation's capital, meeting us in Albany, meeting so many times at rallies and services in New York City, I felt I knew them so closely. So our hearts are collectively ripped apart on this day.

As we heard the stories of his childhood from people who loved him and cherished him. A natural born leader, a young man who's steeped in his Jewish faith, believed in the cause of protecting Israel, and his story is an inspiration to all of us. We take from Omer, the love of life, the love of country, and the love of Israel.

And we leave here today committed to ensuring the return of the 101 individuals, whose families are still in the place of unknowing the fate of their loved one. This has been a long, painful nightmare for so many, and it must end now. Thank you.