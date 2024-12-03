Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,467 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Road closure / Brook Rd in Corinth

Brook Road has re-opened.  Details on the crash will be provided when available.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 1:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure / Brook Rd in Corinth

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St. Johnsbury Barracks 

 

Brook Road in Corinth, near the intersection of Richardson Road closed due to a traffic crash.

 

This is closure is expected to last about 30-60 minutes to remove the involved vehicle.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE: Road closure / Brook Rd in Corinth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more