UPDATE: Road closure / Brook Rd in Corinth

Brook Road has re-opened. Details on the crash will be provided when available.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Brook Road in Corinth, near the intersection of Richardson Road closed due to a traffic crash.

This is closure is expected to last about 30-60 minutes to remove the involved vehicle. Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.