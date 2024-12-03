Cade & Associates Adds Operations Manager

We are thrilled Darcie accepted the position of Operations Manager. Her comprehensive experience and specialized skills will enhance the firm’s ability to serve the diverse needs of our clients.” — Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is proud to announce that Darcie Martin, CPA has accepted the position of Operations Manager. With several years of diverse accounting experience, Darcie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the clients. Darcie is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and a Master of Accountancy from Manchester University.

Darcie has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in preparing personal and business tax returns, Her skills in daily accounting and organization have been proven through her successful onboarding, organizing, cash flow management, and writing SOPs for our most challenging clients to date.

We are thrilled Darcie accepted the position of Operations Manager. Her comprehensive experience and specialized skills will enhance the firm’s ability to serve the diverse needs of our clients.

In Darcie’s new role, she will oversee operations for our Ocean Isle Beach, Carmel, and Conway offices. Her responsibilities will include the oversight of bookkeeping, monthly reconciliations, sales tax filing, payroll, managing staff accountant workloads, quality control, and CFO services.

Please join us in congratulating Darcie on her well-deserved promotion and wishing her continued success in her new role.

Cade & Associates is a leading provider of accounting and financial services, dedicated to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional client service, Cade & Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial consulting, CFO services, and more. If you would like to discuss how we can help take your business to the next level, please reach out to schedule an appointment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.