Best Selling Author Alison Mullins debuts second book Beyond Order Makers and reaches #1 on Amazon as a Top New Release

Business development expert and best-selling Author, Alison Mullins takes readers on an exciting journey of discovery with Beyond Order Makers. Alison's book Beyond Order Makers, features insightful case studies, that are largely based on storytelling –that at its core, delves into a riveting guide to branding, and how to achieve success in sales and marketing. Alison's book, Beyond Order Makers elaborates on three core topics: Branding, Target Marketing, and The Human Element in Sales, with insights that will revolutionize our understanding of the art of selling. Alison Mullins is also the owner of consulting agency, Rep Methods LLC, which offers sales training, coaching, workshops, and seminars. During the upcoming Winter show season Alison will be a featured guest speaker and presenter at TISE and KBIS, two of the industries leading tradeshows.

Business development expert, Alison Mullins new book Beyond Order Makers is the ultimate guide to mastering the art of proactive human-centric selling.

The brilliance of this book lies in its recognition of the human element in sales. This isn’t about sealing the deal, it’s about fostering relationships, building trust, and telling a story.” — Bill Soroka, Chief Dot Connector and founder, NotaryCoach.com

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her groundbreaking new book, “Beyond Order Makers” , Best-Selling Author Alison Mullins takes readers on an exciting journey of business development, with the ultimate guide to mastering the art of branding, target marketing and an activating human approach to achieve targeted growth. Reaching worldwide attention, her new book has been recognized as a Top New Release and reached #1 on its first week on Amazon.“I am beyond thrilled to debut my next book, “Beyond Order Makers”. I can’t wait for our design & trade communities, small business owners, sales representatives, colleagues, and friends across multiple industries to capture tips through my experience. This book is very personal to me and the case studies are largely based on storytelling –that at its core, delves into a riveting guide to branding, and how to achieve success in sales and marketing.” shared Best-selling Author Alison Mullins, brand marketing expert and CEO of Rep Methods LLC, an industry based sales training company. Drawing upon her vast knowledge and experience, and two decades of success within the realms of construction, design, furnishings, hard surfaces, kitchen & bath and hardware industries, Alison’s new book, “Beyond Order Makers”, spans more than 300 pages, and is for anyone who works with clients, and needs to sell themselves, their company and who want to grow their business. Through sales, marketing, branding, and human connection, Alison's book, “Beyond Order Makers”, elaborates on three core topics: Branding, Target Marketing, and The Human Element in Sales, with insights that will revolutionize our understanding of the art of selling.“The brilliance of this book lies in its recognition of the human element in sales. This isn’t just about sealing the deal, it’s about fostering genuine relationships, building trust, and yes, telling a story that resonates. As you read Beyond Order Makers today, you’ll realize that salespeople aren’t just order takers; they’re relationship makers. And if you can master that, you can build a book of business in any industry.” shared Bill Soroka, Chief Dot Connector and founder, NotaryCoach.com, “Alison breaks down the process of building that brand, piece by piece, in a way that is both approachable and insightful. I can’t tell you how many “aha!” moments I had while reading this. Concepts that once seemed nebulous suddenly made sense, all thanks to the rational explanations, real-world examples, and her knowledge frameworks presented here.”Alison's first business book "The Art of Selling: We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers”, is noted for its overnight success and for reaching best-selling status during its first week. With the launch of her second book,“Beyond Order Makers,” Alison’s visionary approach to sales and marketing, explains how to create a compelling brand strategy with insights for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their branding, target marketing, and business development. Detailing her global influence and expertise in business development, Alison’s thought-provoking case studies answer practical application questions which relate and connect the global design and construction industry, showcasing insightful ideas and thoughts about flooring, surfaces, real estate, and interior design businesses.“What sets Alison apart from other authors and from other experts I have worked with and who lecture on the topic of sales and marketing, is a proven track record as an innovative sales rep and is her decades of experience working in the construction, furnishings and hard surface industries,” shared Serena Martin, Alison’s publicist and the founder of 24/7 Creative Agency. “Through her experience, she has created more than just a book—it's a testament to how sales, marketing, and branding merge, with tips on human-centric selling. A fast-paced and exceptional read - with loads of insights that unlocks endless potential for elevating your sales game!”Celebrating a successful career as an independent sales representative, Alison Mullins is also the owner of her own consulting agency, Rep Methods LLC, which offers sales training, coaching, workshops, and seminars, and has garnered industry acclaim from a wide range of consulting clients, manufacturers, and industry peers alike. “Alison leverages her extensive work experience, applying her wealth of knowledge to help you become the best salesperson possible. I have complete confidence in the value she brings to the table. I've found my sessions with Alison to be enjoyable, as she keeps me engaged and eager to learn more,” Dara Pinkus- Account Manager, Sinkit Clips, USA shared.Alison’s expertise in public speaking and presenting on a wide range of topics has provided invaluable guidance on luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across North America, particularly those requiring the finest natural and engineered surfaces. Alison’s thoughtful and introspective approach to both sales and marketing, has helped to further establish Alison as a sought after and well-known business expert in marketing, coaching, and teaching sales expertise, as well as earned her recognition and opportunities for numerous speaking engagements, private corporate events, trade shows, and at markets all across the country.During the upcoming Winter show season Alison will be a featured guest speaker and presenter at TISE- The International Surfaces Show (January 27-30,2025), hosting a class on “Unveiling Manifestation in Selling: A Revolutionary Approach to Sales Techniques for Managers, Owners & C-Suite” on Tuesday, January 28th, from 9:45 AM - 10:15 AM, as well as speaking on “Getting Started with Cut to Size Stone: Tips for working with International Sources”, on Thursday, January 30th from 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM. (To rsvp for these events add them to your TISE planner here.) Alison will also be highlighted as a featured expert and speaking at TISE’s Women’s Leadership Program. The Women’s Leadership Meetup at TISE occurs on Tuesday – Thursday, January 28-30, 2025, and is open to all attendees with a premier package. In February, Alison will be a featured speaker during the KBIS Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (February 25-27, 2025) where she will be presenting on “Mastering Target Market Diagrams and Mind Mapping”.About the Book: “Beyond Order Takers”Alison Mullins, renowned for her best-selling book "The Art of Selling, We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers," is back with her second book, to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs to take the next step in your journey and let “Beyond Order Makers” be your guide to mastering the art of proactive, human-centric selling, built on the foundation of a compelling brand strategy.Distribution & Signed Copies for “Beyond Order Takers”Electronic, paperback & hardcover copies of “Beyond Order Makers” are available exclusively through Amazon for a limited time. The hardcover is produced in a bright colored matte finish, the paperback is a luxurious glossy finish. Alison also offers signed copies of “Beyond Order Takers”, through her online store. If you would like a signed copy please visit www.repmethods.com/shop to place an order. Bulk sales are available at deep discounts. Please email: Info@repmethods.com for more information on how to buy in bulk.Alison Mullins, debut business book,"The Art of Selling: We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers” is available everywhere books are sold with an audio book exclusively available through google play store. Signed copies and bulk orders for sales teams are encouraged. Alison produced a workbook for teams to utilize while making their way through the book. Please email info@repmethods.com for more information on how to buy in bulk. Packages of ten books and workbooks are conveniently available in her online store. www.repmethods.com/shop About The AuthorAlison's visionary approach to sales and marketing guides us into brand strategy, business development, and targeted marketing solutions like few other entrepreneurs can do. Drawing from her extensive experience, she provides readers with invaluable tips, tricks, and proprietary techniques that have proven successful throughout her career.Whether you are just starting, looking to rebrand, or feeling overwhelmed by the process, this comprehensive (and ultimately selling guide) is the small business manual for real-life directives. With Alison's guidance, you'll finally feel ready to take action. You will know how to cut out the fat from your sales strategy. You will finally know who and how to market your product or service effectively and achieve your business goals. This book covers everything from building a solid brand identity to implementing targeted marketing campaigns, ensuring you have the tools and insights you need to thrive in today's competitive market.Founder and CEO of the sales training company Rep Methods, Alison also serves as the exclusive USA sales consultant for Grassi Pietre SRL of Vicenza, Italy, a limestone quarry family in the Veneto Region. Traveling around the US and visiting trade shows, Alison lives and breathes the very teachings provided in her books.For Questions, Interviews and Connect on social media:For questions and interview requests for access to high-resolution "Beyond Order Takers," book cover imagery, please send your request by email to Info@repmethods.com. Follow Alison't journey on Linkedin @alisonmullins and on Instagram @alisonmullinsmrktgu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.