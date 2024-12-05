Annual Holiday Event Deck the Halls Returns to Morristown’s Historic Sites

Experience the holiday magic at Morristown’s beloved Macculloch Hall and Acorn Hall during Deck the Halls on December 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Morris County Tourism Bureau and the Morris County Economic Development Alliance will host their annual fundraiser, Deck the Halls, on December 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This festive event takes place at two of Morristown’s historic landmarks, Macculloch Hall Historical Museum and Acorn Hall, offering visitors a glimpse of Christmas past while supporting local history.Deck the Halls features live music on Acorn Hall’s 1873 Chickering grand piano, alongside an exhibit at Macculloch Hall of Thomas Nast’s celebrated Christmas illustrations, including iconic depictions of Santa Claus. Both historic homes will be decorated for the season and offer docent-led tours highlighting their history. Visitors can also enjoy unique photo opportunities and browse gift shops stocked with holiday treasures.“Deck the Halls is a wonderful opportunity to highlight our rich local history while bringing the community together to share in the excitement of the holiday season. Best of all, proceeds support two of Morristown’s most well known and well preserved historic sites,” said Amy Curry, Executive Director of Morris County Historical Society at Acorn Hall. “These beautiful historic homes come alive with the holiday spirit, offering an experience unlike any other.”• Date: December 7, 2024• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.• Locations:o Macculloch Hall Historical Museum, 45 Macculloch Ave., Morristowno Acorn Hall, 68 Morris Ave., Morristown• Tickets: $25 per person, granting access to both locations.Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://morristourism.org/events/deck-the-halls-2/ . Space is limited.““We’re delighted to welcome the community to experience American history where it happened, especially during December when the Garden Club of Morristown festoons the historic house with live arrangements. Nast’s images of Santa, many of them set in Morristown, are a fun way to celebrate the holidays. And your support of this event helps us preserve these historic landmarks for future generations,” said Tricia Pongracz, Executive Director of Macculloch Hall Historical Museum. “We are thrilled to welcome guests and share the timeless charm of the holiday season.”For those unable to attend on December 7, both historic homes will remain decorated for the holiday season. Acorn Hall’s decorations will be on display through December 22, and Macculloch Hall will remain adorned through the New Year, with a special appearance as part of First Night Morristown on December 31 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Deck the Halls supports the preservation of Morristown’s historic landmarks while offering a seasonal experience that blends history and holiday cheer. This year’s event also ties into preparations for the 250th anniversary of the United States, celebrating the enduring traditions of the past.About the Morris County Historical Society:The Morris County Historical Society is a member-supported 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating the rich history of Morris County. Located at Acorn Hall since 1971, it is one of the leading historical societies in NJ, with a collections of nearly 27,000 objects related to our local history.For more information, please visit https://morriscountyhistory.org/ About Macculloch Hall Historical Museum:Macculloch Hall Historical Museum has been Morristown’s Community Museum since 1950. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums in 2023, the Museum invites learners of all ages and learning styles can experience everyday American history where it happened.For more information, please visit https:/ www.maccullochhall.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.