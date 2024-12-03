Iterate.ai Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List in AI & Data

Inc.’s annual list recognizes Iterate.ai for launching Generate, the secure AI Manager application that empowers businesses to harness private LLM capabilities with unprecedented ease

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai today announced that the company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the AI & Data category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Iterate.ai earned Inc.’s recognition by demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership within the competitive AI space. Among its accomplishments in 2024, Iterate.ai partnered with Intel to successfully deploy Generate —the company’s secure AI Manager application—across Intel’s line of Lunar Lake and Meteor Lake AI PCs. Using advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and multiple secure vector databases, Generate provides business users with secure, private LLM capabilities. Whereas using public LLMs can put sensitive business data at risk—and fail to extract the unique potential of that data—Generate’s local deployment on AI PCs and its offline capabilities thoroughly address business concerns around using generative AI securely.

Generate is ready to deploy on-premise as a low-cost, high-efficiency LLM or SLM , flexibly customized to a business’s specific hardware footprint and data requirements. The AI Manager application provides users with a quick conversational interface for powerful and extensive document search (up to 1,000 pages long and 1,000s of documents at a time), content generation, secure data processing, flexible integrations into popular business tools and workflows, and even detailed data-driven business decision-making and guidance. By partnering with Intel, Iterate.ai proved its ability to operate and deliver the Generate solution at scale.

“We’re honored to be seen by Inc. as one of the best companies in AI,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO, Iterate.ai. “Iterate was particularly early to understand the value that AI—heck, the .ai has been part of our name for a decade. Generate has now significantly expanded our market reach this year, while setting a new category for private AI assistants in the business world. The tool also demonstrates our agility in developing AI solutions optimized for specific hardware architectures—a crucial capability as AI becomes more prevalent across consumer and business devices that are often resource-constrained.”

“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, speedy, and systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

About Inc.



Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Iterate.ai Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.