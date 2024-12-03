(Scroll down for English)

Ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

επέδωσε τα διαπιστευτήριά του

Ο νέος Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Δρ Κυριακός Κούρος επέδωσε τα διαπιστευτήριά του στην Α.Μ. Βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ’, σε επίσημη τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ, στο Λονδίνο, στις 26 Νοεμβρίου 2024

Κατά την τελετή, ο Δρ Κούρος διαβίβασε τους θερμούς χαιρετισμούς του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκου Χριστοδουλίδη, υπογραμμίζοντας τις ιστορικές σχέσεις φιλίας και συνεργασίας που συνδέουν την Κύπρο με το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ο Βασιλιάς Κάρολος Γ’ καλωσόρισε εγκάρδια τον Ύπατο Αρμοστή και τη σύζυγό του, ευχόμενος κάθε επιτυχία στη διεκπεραίωση των καθηκόντων του, καθώς και για τη συνέχιση της αγαστής συνεργασίας μεταξύ των δύο χωρών.

***************

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom

presented his credentials

The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III at an official ceremony held at the Buckingham Palace, in London, on 26 November 2024.

During the ceremony, Dr Kouros conveyed the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, underscoring the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that link Cyprus with the United Kingdom.

King Charles III warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, along with his spouse, extending his best wishes for success in his mission, as well as the continuation of the close and productive cooperation between the two countries.