Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,522 in the last 365 days.

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom presented his credentials

(Scroll down for English)

Ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
επέδωσε τα διαπιστευτήριά του

Ο νέος Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Δρ Κυριακός Κούρος επέδωσε τα διαπιστευτήριά του στην Α.Μ. Βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ’, σε επίσημη τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ, στο Λονδίνο, στις 26 Νοεμβρίου 2024

Κατά την τελετή, ο Δρ Κούρος διαβίβασε τους θερμούς χαιρετισμούς του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκου Χριστοδουλίδη, υπογραμμίζοντας τις ιστορικές σχέσεις φιλίας και συνεργασίας που συνδέουν την Κύπρο με το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ο Βασιλιάς Κάρολος Γ’ καλωσόρισε εγκάρδια τον Ύπατο Αρμοστή και τη σύζυγό του, ευχόμενος κάθε επιτυχία στη διεκπεραίωση των καθηκόντων του, καθώς και για τη συνέχιση της αγαστής συνεργασίας μεταξύ των δύο χωρών.

***************

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom
presented his credentials

The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III at an official ceremony held at the Buckingham Palace, in London, on 26 November 2024.

During the ceremony, Dr Kouros conveyed the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, underscoring the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that link Cyprus with the United Kingdom.

King Charles III warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, along with his spouse, extending his best wishes for success in his mission, as well as the continuation of the close and productive cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom presented his credentials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more