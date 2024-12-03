Get to know Missouri’s black bears at an MDC virtual program Dec. 13

Submit Release
St. LOUIS, Mo.—It seems black bears are making the news in the St. Louis region each spring as they are beginning to show up more and more in the area.  Since bears are becoming a more common part of the Missouri landscape, especially if travelling to the southern parts of the state, it makes sense to learn more about them.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a chance to do just that through an online class.  Missouri Black Bears is a free virtual program happening Friday, Dec 13, from 3 - 4:30 p.m.  MDC naturalists will cover the most important information Missouri residents should know about the Show-Me-State’s expanding bear population.

Once considered extirpated from the state, Missouri black bears are beginning to make an impressive comeback. This program will explore the complicated history of these fascinating mammals, and the research efforts which are helping them return to their former range. It will also discuss how to reduce human-bear conflict as their numbers continue to grow.

This virtual program is free and open to the public, however each participant must register separately in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Kb to receive an online meeting link.   Log in instructions will be provided to participants beforehand.  The program will be held via Webex and participants will have the chance to use the chat feature for a Question and Answer portion with the naturalists.

