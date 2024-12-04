InoWorx™ Motion Control Platform Provides Simple, Affordable, and Precise Control of Servomotors

The pre-packaged system combines all the capabilities of a servo amplifier, motion controller, and fully functional logic engine.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardinal Kinetic's InoWorx motion control platform is an integrated system that provides simple, precise control of brushless DC servo motors. The pre-packaged system includes an InoDrive™ motion control card and the InoWorx Programmer, combining all the capabilities of a servo amplifier, motion controller, and fully functional logic engine.

The platform also includes a selection of curated components and accessories to take the guesswork out of completing a motion control project. Accessories include power supplies, motors, gearboxes, I/O accessories, and HMIs. These vetted devices have been tested and verified to operate within the InoWorx motion montrol platform. The complete solution is versatile enough to serve the needs of seasoned engineers and simple enough to be applied and installed by those newer to motion control.

Featuring a decentralized architecture, InoDrive independently manages its logic, motion profile, and I/O, allowing direct installation adjacent to or on the intended machinery or automation process.

"A decentralized approach reduces complexity in cases where certain tasks, like positioning, can be handled by local systems instead of a PLC, leading to increased efficiency and flexibility,” commented Will Morgan, Director of Product Management at Cardinal Kinetic. “It is especially beneficial when individual components can operate independently or where the same basic mechanism is needed in multiple locations on a system and could be made modular. This approach simplifies programming, installation, and management.”

The InoWorx platform uses a built-in feature called InoSync™ that makes it ideal for multi-axis, coordinated motion control. Customers who need to synchronize and control, for example, four axes, would find it a simple and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods for controlling that motion.

The InoWorx platform controls servomotors up to 400 watts continuous (1kw peak) with exceptional precision and performance and can eliminate the need for stand-alone control panels, PLCs, and expensive software licenses. It streamlines the transition to automation, enabling users to shift from manual or obsolete operations to an advanced, modern methodology.

Furthermore, users with pre-existing motion systems will appreciate its intrinsic ability for integration, attributed to its PLC and PC API functionalities via Ethernet. Mr. Morgan added, "With InoWorx acting as the motion controller, some customers who want or need a PLC in their systems can use a standard PLC rather than a motion control capable PLC and realize significant savings."

Programming is controlled through the InoWorx Programmer. The Programmer employs a graphical language that is ladder-free and code-free, facilitating quick development and deployment of intricate motion programs to configure motors, monitor run conditions, and coordinate motion amongst multiple servo axes.

About Cardinal Kinetic

Cardinal Kinetic is an Insight Automation company consisting of a dedicated team of leaders whose mission is to usher in modern solutions to the toughest problems facing today's automation and motion control industry. The company has developed intelligent connected components focused around precision motion with simple, easy-to-use software tools for the automation professional.

The Cardinal Kinetic team consists of experts in motion control, material handling, and general automation. The company's origins are traced to Insight Automation, a leading material handling company founded in 2000 that provides drives, controls, and technologies for motion control applications worldwide.

