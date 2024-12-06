Infogrid Rebrands to Noda, Establishing a New Standard for Building Intelligence and Strengthening Executive Team

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infogrid, a leading provider of building intelligence solutions, today announces its rebranding to Noda. The move marks the unification of three companies into a single organization with a reaffirmed mission to profoundly optimize how modern buildings operate. The company also strengthens its leadership team with the appointments of Zulema Quintans as Chief Operating Officer and Andrew Blauvelt as Vice President of Product.Inspired by the interconnected nodes of data within modern buildings, the name “Noda” symbolizes the company's commitment to connecting and analyzing building data to create smarter and more sustainable environments. The unified organization will continue to deliver market-leading solutions that transform buildings into intelligent, responsive ecosystems.In addition to reinforcing its mission, the Noda brand also represents the next step forward for the company in integrating its products and technology stack, following its successful acquisitions of Buildings IOT in 2024 and Aquicore in 2022. Noda promises to deliver enhanced data analytics, advanced AI capabilities, and powerful automation solutions from a single platform that will enable the buildings sector to radically optimize operations, in line with pressures to strengthen asset values, overcome labor and resource constraints, and accelerate the transition to net zero carbon.As part of the move, Noda is pleased to welcome two seasoned leaders to its executive team:-- Zulema Quintans joins as Chief Operating Officer, leading Noda's product, operations, customer success and customer service functions globally. Known for driving growth and innovation at global organizations, including Arcadia, American Express, and Bain & Company, Zulema will oversee Noda’s product portfolio and deliver best-in-class customer experiences for Noda’s software platform across all regions and product lines.-- Andrew Blauvelt joins as Vice President of Product, bringing over 20 years of experience in product management and technology innovation in energy and climate tech. With a proven track record leading product and commercial teams at Acuity Brands, Siemens, and AECOM, Andrew’s deep industry expertise and engineering background will guide the evolution of Noda's product offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers seeking to streamline and decarbonize their operations."Noda marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business,” said Kate Henningsen, CEO of Noda. "We are thrilled to take this next step forward under the Noda brand and to formally welcome Zulema and Andrew to our leadership team. Their expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to transform building operations – and to meaningfully address the 30% of global emissions resulting from the operation of buildings – through technology, automation, and expert service. Together, we are better positioned than ever before to deliver truly groundbreaking solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability across the built environment.”With an extensive customer base across the US and UK, Noda will retain its global headquarters in Washington, DC and London as it looks ahead to a year of growth and expansion in 2025.==About NodaNoda is the leading analytics partner for commercial real estate. Powered by hands-on expertise and intuitive technology, we build end-to-end solutions for more adaptive, efficient, and sustainable buildings. We target your portfolio’s most significant operating costs, helping you save time, money, and carbon and transforming your buildings into intelligent, responsive ecosystems.Our society spends more than 90% of our time indoors, and buildings make up almost 40% of the world’s emissions. It’s clear that a better world needs better buildings — at Noda, this is what drives us.Noda operates in the US, UK, and via our trusted partner network in selected markets across Europe, in support of our mission to profoundly optimize how modern buildings operate.For more information, visit www. noda.ai

