Noda Launches Noda Energy to Transform Energy and Carbon Management for the Built Environment

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noda, a leader in building data and analytics, today announces the launch of Noda Energy, an innovative, end-to-end platform redesigned from the ground up to help commercial buildings optimize energy performance, reduce operating costs, and meet ambitious sustainability targets.Building upon the advanced energy analytics capabilities first introduced by Buildings IOT and Aquicore, Noda Energy consists of four integrated modules—Connect AI, Clarify, Conduct, and Command—that work together to provide real-time insights, comprehensive project management, and AI-driven automation. The first-of-its kind solution promises to transform the efficiency profile of essential equipment, reduce energy waste, and accelerate the decarbonization of the commercial built environment – all without compromising on the building experience."Building owners and operators face growing pressure to cut emissions and improve operational efficiency, but the industry is still largely reliant on point solutions rather than a comprehensive offering that encompasses everything from energy data capture and reporting to advanced analytics and automation," said Kate Henningsen, CEO of Noda. "With Noda Energy, real estate teams will finally have access to next-gen tools to connect data sources, analyze and report performance, find and implement optimizations, and automate energy- and emissions-saving actions — all within one unified platform.”A Unified, Scalable Approach to Energy ManagementNoda Energy’s four core modules provide a comprehensive suite of energy management and analytics tools designed to streamline reporting, analytics, and operations across building portfolios and campuses:● Connect AI: A real-time data pipeline that empowers users to overcome the complex data challenges foundational to real estate energy management, which often hinder broader decarbonization efforts. Connect AI integrates utility bills and interval data, smart meters and submeters, IoT devices and sensors, BAS systems, and third-party platforms to aggregate and normalize building and equipment data, detect and diagnose faults, and ensure seamless data interoperability. Powered by Noda’s pioneering, open source building ontology (OAP), Connect AI is the most advanced, scalable data platform for real estate teams seeking to capture, organize, and store disparate energy and equipment data from any and every asset.● Clarify: A powerful energy analytics and reporting suite that enables every organizational stakeholder impacted by energy, from the portfolio to building level, to benchmark and report energy and carbon performance, identify inefficiencies, visualize energy trends, and monitor indoor comfort metrics.● Conduct: A unified workflow and project management solution that empowers teams to combat industry-wide engineering resourcing shortages and take measurable action to reduce energy and emissions. Conduct leverages AI and expert human support to identify, enable, and measure and verify energy efficiency projects that drive progress on sustainability targets and legislative requirements, from low-cost/no-cost OpEx improvements to capital upgrades. Conduct includes tiered services and support from Noda’s team of professional Building Systems Engineers (BSEs).● Command: An AI-driven automation engine for closed-loop energy savings that includes automated demand management, chiller plant optimization, and remote setpoint controls, empowering lean engineering teams to cut energy, carbon and costs quickly and seamlessly while ensuring occupant comfort.Actionable Insights, Fast Time-to-Value, and Immediate ImpactBy leveraging AI, automation, centralized data insights, and expert human support, Noda Energy enables stakeholders across real estate to:● Reduce energy costs by detecting inefficiencies and optimizing energy and equipment performance in real time● Create digital twins quickly and scalably with Noda’s automated data ontology mapping, achieving complete visibility into buildings and equipment● Improve energy and equipment transparency across sustainability, asset management, engineering, property management, and facilities management teams, with flexible shared dashboards and purpose-built workflows● Fast-track energy- and emissions-savings with AI-driven automated demand management, equipment scheduling, central plant optimization, and remote setpoint controls● Simplify compliance and reporting with reporting tools for carbon reductions and efficiency projectsAbout NodaNoda is the leading analytics partner for commercial real estate. Powered by hands-on expertise and intuitive technology, we build end-to-end solutions for more adaptive, efficient, and sustainable buildings. We target your portfolio’s most significant operating costs, helping you save time, money, and carbon and transforming your buildings into intelligent, responsive ecosystems. Noda operates in the US, UK, and via our trusted partner network in selected markets across Europe, in support of our mission to profoundly optimize how modern buildings operate. Learn more at www.noda.ai

