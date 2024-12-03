USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Makes Routine Port Visit to Cyprus

Bulkeley’s port visit builds on the United States' and the Republic of Cyprus' shared goals to enhance stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean. In pursuit of these goals, the Bulkeley was able to conduct maneuvering exercises with the Republic of Cyprus offshore patrol vessel Commodore Andreas loannides (P61), on November 29, 2024.

"This patrol has been a professionally rewarding experience for this hardworking crew," said Cmdr. Arturo Trejo, commanding officer of Bulkeley. "I can think of no better opportunity than a stop in Larnaca to experience this historic country."

During the ship's time in Larnaca, the crew will have an opportunity for rest and to go ashore. “We are extremely thankful and excited to see Cyprus," said Yeoman First Class Joshua Kelley.

The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 are embedded aboard the Bulkeley. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.