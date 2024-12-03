Wicked Fabulous: Small Massachusetts Based Business Focusing on the Needs of the LGBTQ Community

Wicked Fabulous Logo

Wicked Fabulous, based in Hull Massachusetts, utilizes only LGBTQ designers, graphic artists, and creators to cater to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are here, and for many of us, that means finding the perfect gifts that express love, individuality, and a celebration of identity. A small online business in Hull Massachusetts saw a need in 2020, and decided to create items designed for and by the LGBTQ community. But that simply wasn't enough. Owner David James states, "How can we give back to the very community that supports us?" That is why 5% of every order total is donated to LGBTQ youth non-profits.

Celebrating Diversity Through Every Design

At Wicked Fabulous, we create experiences. Our online store is a vibrant hub of creativity and inclusivity, designed to empower the LGBT+ community while helping everyone express their authentic selves. From quirky apparel to meaningful accessories, every item reflects the values of diversity, acceptance, and fabulousness that make our community so special.

Thoughtful Gifts for Every Personality

Finding a meaningful gift can be daunting, but Wicked Fabulous makes it easy because every design was created by a member of the LGTBQ community, for members of the LGBTQ community.

Stylish Apparel: From t-shirts and hoodies adorned with empowering messages to bold designs that celebrate individuality, our clothing line is perfect for those who love to wear their pride on their sleeve—literally!

Supporting the LGBT+ Community

When you shop at Wicked Fabulous, you’re supporting a business that champions LGBT+ values. Our mission is to give back to the community by promoting acceptance and representation, one fabulous product at a time. Plus, every purchase helps amplify the voices of marginalized individuals, making your holiday shopping even more meaningful. We take pride in the fact that 5% of every order total is donated to LGBTQ youth non-profits.

Make the Holidays Extra Fabulous

The holiday season is about love, joy, and coming together—and what better way to celebrate than by giving gifts that resonate with the spirit of the LGBT+ community? With Wicked Fabulous, you can spread holiday cheer while standing proud in your support for equality, creativity, and acceptance.

