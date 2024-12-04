LEUVEN, BELGIUM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- miDiagnostics Secures €30 Million Series D Funding Round Led by Thermo Fisher Scientific to Advance an Innovative Sterility Test and Other Quality Control Tests for use in the BioPharma Industry.

miDiagnostics is pleased to announce the completion of a €30 million Series D funding round, led by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science. This investment will accelerate the development of a groundbreaking sterility test for batch release and related quality control tests for the BioPharma Industry, utilizing miDiagnostics’ proprietary qPCR technology.

The Series D round is further strengthened by the continued support of current investors Alychlo, VMF Invest and Pamica, who share a vision for the future of healthcare technology. “Our continued investment in miDiagnostics reflects our confidence in their vision and the transformative potential of their technology. We believe that with the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific, miDiagnostics is well-capitalized to make significant strides in improving healthcare outcomes,” said Urbain Vandeurzen, corner stone Investor and Chairman of miDiagnostics.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific as we advance our mission to revolutionize sterility testing in the biopharma sector,” said Katleen Verleysen, CEO of miDiagnostics. “This funding will enable us to expedite our development efforts and leverage Thermo Fisher’s expertise for the commercialization of our pioneering products.”

“Our investment in miDiagnostics underscores its innovative approach to sterility testing and the potential it could have on enhancing patient safety and outcomes for the biopharma industry. This is well aligned with our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” said Bhooshi De Silva, head of strategic capital, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About miDiagnostics

miDiagnostics is at the forefront of advancing healthcare through innovative silicon chip technology, delivering miniaturized, rapid, and user-friendly lab-quality tests directly to patients and clinicians. By integrating a nanofluidic processor on a chip with a compact reader, miDiagnostics is capable of measuring a wide array of biomarkers from minimally invasive samples.

Aligned with our mission to enhance the safety and efficacy of various therapies, we are committed to providing reliable and innovative sterility testing and other quality assurance services that empower biopharmaceutical companies. This commitment ensures compliance with the highest industry standards and fosters trust in advanced therapeutic solutions.

Founded in 2015 and based in Leuven, Belgium, miDiagnostics emerged from the world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, imec, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, a premier research and medical center in the United States. Our goal is to enable fast, comprehensive, and cost-effective health analysis, ensuring transformative treatments reach patients, regardless of their location.

