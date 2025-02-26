4Tissue secures an additional €1.5M in funding and appoints Dr. Katleen Verleysen as independent chair of the board.

GHENT, BELGIUM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4Tissue, a pioneer in biotechnology that is revolutionizing regenerative medicine, has successfully completed an additional €1.5M funding round, consisting of €1M in equity investments and additional grants. This funding will support the further development of the company’s groundbreaking bioresorbable hydrogel technology, which has the potential to significantly improve breast reconstruction and other tissue regeneration applications. This represents an important step forward in the evolution of regenerative medicine, with a particular focus on women’s health.

The €1.5M funding round was secured through a combination of €1M equity investments from strategic investors and grants, all of whom share 4Tissue’s mission to develop innovative, patient-friendly solutions. The new funds will be used to prepare for the first clinical studies, including the recruitment of expertise in regulatory affairs and quality control. This marks a key milestone in the further development of 4Tissue's hydrogel technology, a minimally invasive injectable solution that promotes natural tissue regeneration. The technology not only offers a far less invasive alternative to traditional breast reconstruction methods but also provides a more efficient alternative to lipofilling or fat grafting, improving both the effectiveness and simplicity of the procedure.

In addition to this financial milestone, 4Tissue welcomes Dr. Katleen Verleysen as the independent chair of the board. With over 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector, Dr. Verleysen has an impressive track record in translating groundbreaking research into successful clinical and commercial applications.

“4Tissue is on the verge of revolutionizing breast reconstruction after a breast cancer treatment and regenerative medicine, and I am excited to contribute to this transformation,” said Dr. Katleen Verleysen. “It’s not just a technical breakthrough—it’s a solution that can drastically improve the lives of women recovering from breast cancer, a disease that affects millions worldwide. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring this cutting-edge solution closer to clinical trials and commercialization.”

CEO Dr. Benoit Moreaux emphasizes the strategic importance of her appointment: “Katleen’s deep knowledge and strategic vision within the life sciences sector make her a valuable addition to our board. Her experience in leading companies through successful funding rounds and building strategic partnerships perfectly aligns with our ambitions to redefine the future of breast reconstruction and tissue regeneration.”

Dr. Katleen Verleysen, currently CEO of miDiagnostics, has held leadership and board positions in several biotech companies across both the US and Europe, where she played a crucial role in securing essential funding and providing strategic direction. She also helped refine imec’s healthcare strategy and played an essential role in forming strategic partnerships. She was awarded the ‘EU CEO of the Year Award’ by EU Business News, in recognition of her leadership and impact in the biotech sector.

In her new role at 4Tissue, she will guide the company through further funding rounds and strategic growth, with the goal of bringing the innovative hydrogel technology to patients. 4Tissue’s cutting-edge technology aims to provide a safe, sustainable, and fully natural solution for tissue regeneration, enabling women recovering from breast cancer to regain their confidence and well-being.

About 4Tissue

4Tissue is a biotech company at the forefront of regenerative medicine, utilizing advanced bio-interactive hydrogels to transition from cells to tissue engineering. Founded through a collaboration between Prof. Phillip Blondeel, a global leader in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and Prof. Dr. Sandra Van Vlierberghe, an expert in polymer chemistry, 4Tissue is a spin-off from Ghent University (UGent), Ghent University Hospital (UZGent), and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). The company develops natural and minimally invasive treatments for tissue reconstruction and regeneration, with applications in different medical fields. By harnessing cutting-edge science and a multidisciplinary team of experts, 4Tissue aims to shape the future of regenerative medicine and improve patient outcomes worldwide. Other founders include Dr. An Van Den Bulcke (COO), Dr. Lana Van Damme, MD (CSO), and Bernard Depypere, MD. More information here: www.4tissue.com.

