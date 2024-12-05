Aliamanu Middle School Launches New SmartLab STEM Program

Student at Aliamanu Middle School working on Robotics Project Student at Aliamanu Middle School showing off SmartLab New State-of-the-art SmartLab at Aliamanu Middle School

Innovative STEM Lab Sparks Creativity and Prepares Students for Real-World Challenges

Our new SmartLab will provide all of our students learning opportunities they would not get in a traditional class setting” — Principal Albert Hetrick

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aliamanu Middle School proudly announced the launch of its cutting-edge SmartLab STEM program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The innovative SmartLab provides students with access to hands-on, real-world learning experiences designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration—key skills needed to excel in the modern workforce.

“Our new SmartLab will provide all of our students learning opportunities they would not get in a traditional class setting,” said Principal Albert Hetrick. “We are so excited for these experiences to come.”

Aliamanu’s SmartLab is part of a forward-thinking initiative to connect STEM learning with real-world career pathways. Through the program, students explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and math across industries such as healthcare, business, and manufacturing.

“Bringing this SmartLab together for students to explore, be creative, and learn has been an amazing journey,” shared Cheryl Fontes, School Administrative Services Assistant. “Watching the transformation from an idea to a vibrant space filled with tools and technology that spark curiosity and innovation has been truly rewarding.”

The program is designed to develop both academic knowledge and essential durable skills such as critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving. By engaging students in open-ended, hands-on challenges, the SmartLab empowers learners to connect their studies with future career opportunities.

“SmartLab empowers our learners by opening doors created by student curiosity, providing meaningful learning opportunities driven by intrinsic motivation,” said Ian Pelayo, SmartLab Facilitator.

Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab Learning, emphasized the transformative potential of the program: “Our STEM programs are designed to empower students by helping them explore real-world challenges in ways that are both engaging and developmentally appropriate. We want students to see themselves as innovators, problem-solvers, and future leaders who can apply their knowledge to industries crucial to both local communities and the global economy.”

Aliamanu Middle School is thrilled to be part of this initiative and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on students, teachers, and the wider community.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

Aliamanu Middle School is a public school located in Honolulu, Hawaii, serving approximately 850 students in grades 7-8. The school’s mission is to provide all students with a safe, caring environment that promotes academic success, character development, and responsible citizenship. To learn more about Aliamanu Middle School and to see highlights from the SmartLab® ribbon-cutting ceremony, visit their website at www.aliamanumiddleschool.org.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

Creative Learning Systems®, the pioneer of SmartLab® programs, has been transforming education since 1987 by creating hands-on, project-based learning environments. SmartLab® equips students to thrive with future-ready STEM solutions through engaging, student-led experiences, aligned curriculum, and comprehensive professional development. Our mission is to empower today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders, prepared to address the complex challenges of our evolving world. To learn more, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

Teachers Talk About SmartLab

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.