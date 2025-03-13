St. John's Episcopal School Unveils State-of-the-Art SmartLab

SmartLab Faciliator guides St. John's Episcopal School students through a hands-on robotics and coding activity, fostering creativity and real-world STEM applications. School leaders, faculty, and community members celebrate the grand opening of St. John's Episcopal School's SmartLab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a new era of innovation in STEM education. Students and parents gather in St. John's Episcopal School's new SmartLab, engaging with interactive STEM activities designed to enhance problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Innovative Learning Environment Enhances STREAM Education for Students

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John's Episcopal School proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 30th, to celebrate the launch of its brand-new SmartLab, a cutting-edge learning environment designed to inspire innovation, creativity, and hands-on STREAM education.

Local leaders, school administrators, faculty, students, and community members gathered to commemorate this milestone in the school’s commitment to advanced, experiential learning. The new SmartLab will provide students with hands-on opportunities in science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM), equipping them with 21st-century skills to succeed in an ever-evolving world.

"At St. John’s, we believe the best learning happens when students feel safe to experiment, make mistakes, and grow from them. Our new STREAM Lab is designed as a space where curiosity leads the way—where students can collaborate, problem-solve, and explore real-world challenges through hands-on projects. It’s not about test scores; it’s about fostering resilience, creativity, and teamwork, giving students the confidence to approach any problem with curiosity and determination," said Sharon Flores, Head of School.

The SmartLab at St. John's Episcopal School features advanced technology, including robotics, coding platforms, 3D printing, and engineering tools, providing students with a dynamic space to explore real-world applications of STREAM education.

"By providing hands-on learning opportunities, SmartLab ensures that students develop the skills to solve complex problems and the creativity to innovate in an ever-changing world," said Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab Learning.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility, observe student demonstrations, and hear from educators about the impact this immersive learning experience will have on students of all ages.

"The Episcopal church believes that science and religion are not repugnant to one another. Here at St. John’s we are excited about the opportunity to teach our students that they can be people of deep faith and still have curious minds. Our new STREAM Lab is a powerful tool that will help us to give our students 21st Century skills and timeless Christian values. At St. John’s we believe that God is pleased when we use our minds and work together to: achieve beyond our imaginations, ask and answer meaningful questions, and explore the edges of our understanding," said Father Rod Clark.

For more information about St. John's Episcopal School and its new SmartLab, please visit their website at https://www.stjohns-mcallen.org/

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹

Established in 1958, St. John's Episcopal School is a coeducational independent school community located in McAllen, Texas. The school offers exceptional academic preparation in an inclusive community of students, faculty, and families. St. John's provides a diverse program of rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and fine arts to build a strong sense of community and foster love and respect for God, self, and others. The mission of St. John's Episcopal Day School is to provide each student with a well-rounded academic program that develops their full competence, creativity, character, and compassion within a Christian environment. Through attainment of this mission, the school produces responsible young individuals equipped to live a life worthy of a child of God. (stjohns-mcallen.org)

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗟𝗮𝗯

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Every hands-on PBL learning environment integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across industry pathways to create real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support.

To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

