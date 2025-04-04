From STEM Spark to Strategic Leadership: Raymond Mitchell Joins SmartLab to Inspire the Next Generation

Raymond Mitchell, M.Ed SmartLab Logo Maplewood Elementary SmartLab Students Engaged Students in a SmartLab

Guided by Purpose and Passion, Mitchell Brings a Legacy of Mentorship and Vision to Help Students Discover What’s Possible

My introduction to a teacher who cared, mixed with my love for science and technology, set the base for who I am today” — Raymond Mitchell, M.Ed, Sr. Vice President, Sales

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLab, a leader in innovative K-12 STEM learning solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Raymond Mitchell, M. Ed., as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience in K-12 education sales and leadership, Mitchell will lead and support SmartLab’s sales team, driving growth and expanding the company’s impact on STEM education nationwide.

Mitchell’s journey into STEM education is both deeply personal and inspiring. As a military dependent, frequent relocations made adjusting to new schools and environments challenging. It was during his time at Peter Sarpy Elementary in Nebraska that he met Mrs. Kodak, a teacher who introduced him to STEM. This exposure not only ignited his curiosity but also gave him a sense of belonging, leading him to develop a passion for science and technology that would shape his future.

“My introduction to a teacher who cared, mixed with my love for science and technology, set the base for who I am today,” said Mitchell. “I understand firsthand the importance of access to STEM education and am passionate about creating opportunities for students who may not otherwise have them.”

Mitchell’s career is marked by a dedication to breaking barriers in education, particularly for underserved communities. His work with youth as a mentor and program director has focused on providing students, especially those from diverse backgrounds, with the resources and knowledge they need to succeed. From leading summer bridge programs at Fresno State to offering Q&A training classes on career pathways, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that young people see a future within their grasp.

A believer in the idea of “The Dash”—the space between the day we are born and the day we depart—Mitchell is committed to making that time meaningful. “What does the Dash mean to you? What will you be known for?” he often asks. For him, it’s about leaving a legacy of empowerment, education, and impact.

Prior to joining SmartLab, Mitchell served as a sales leader for K-12 Solutions in a leading SIS organization and spent over a decade managing sales teams at one of the nation's top assessment organizations. His impressive career includes sales leadership roles at Jostens Learning, Princeton Review, LeapFrog SchoolHouse, and NWEA, where he successfully led teams in delivering transformative educational solutions to schools and districts. Before transitioning into sales, he worked as a Title 1 Coordinator within the Anchorage School District in Alaska and as a District Administrator at West Fresno Elementary School District in California.

SmartLab’s CEO, Dr. Jennifer Berry, expressed enthusiasm about Mitchell’s appointment stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Raymond Mitchell to the SmartLab team. I still remember our first conversation—we instantly connected over our shared belief that all students, no matter their background, deserve access to transformative STEM learning experiences. It was one of those moments where we both just knew this partnership was meant to be. Beyond his impressive leadership and expertise, Raymond is simply a fantastic person, and I’ve already enjoyed getting to know him. I’m looking forward to partnering with him on strategy and impact as we work to reach even more students with high-quality STEM learning experiences. We couldn’t be more excited for the impact he’ll have on our mission and the communities we serve.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mitchell is a former world-ranked track & field athlete, the husband of a former Olympian and Special Education teacher, a proud father of two, and a grandfather of one. His lifelong commitment to paying it forward—both in education and the community—makes him a natural fit for SmartLab’s mission.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Every hands-on PBL learning environment integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across industry pathways to create real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support.

To learn more, visit smartlablearning.com.

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.