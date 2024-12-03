Bahamian Retired Nurse’s Debut Book Series about Cultural Legacy Soars to #1 on Amazon

Bahamian author Terry Bain Justice of the Peace Appointment Bahamian author Terry Bain

Retired nurse Terry Ann Evans-Bain finds purpose in preserving Bahamian culture and values with her bestselling two-book debut.

The Bahamas is more than beaches—it's faith, family, and culture. My books share the traditions that define us, offering readers a deeper connection to who we are.” — Mrs. Terry Ann Evans-Bain

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season unfolds, families across the U.S. are coming together to celebrate cherished traditions, create new memories, and reflect on the values that bring them closer. Amid Thanksgiving gatherings, Black Friday shopping, and anticipation for Christmas and New Year’s, a new holiday favorite is making waves internationally. Retired nurse Terry Ann Evans-Bain ’s debut book series, The Road I’ve Trod, has already soared to the #1 and #2 spots on Amazon’s bestseller charts. Just in time for the holidays, her books offer readers a heartfelt connection to heritage, family, and culture—perfect for this season of togetherness and reflection.While visitors might come to the Bahamas for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, Mrs. Bain’s two-volume collection offers a rare glimpse into the heart of the islands that goes far beyond its tourist appeal. Legacy of Culture: Insights from Past Bahamian Generations and Legacy of Wisdom: Essence of Bahamian Christian Family Values weave together the wisdom of elders, time-honored traditions, and stories of resilience that celebrate the essence of Bahamian life. As families gather during this season of togetherness, her books strike a universal chord, reminding readers of the power of shared traditions, enduring values, and the legacies passed down from one generation to the next.Growing up as the eldest of eight children, Mrs. Bain learned early about responsibility and caring for others. These childhood lessons bloomed into a calling when she became a Registered Nurse in 1979, adding midwifery to her credentials in 1983. Over her 43-year career at Princess Margaret Hospital, she witnessed countless moments that shaped Bahamian family life—from first breaths to final goodbyes. Her service reached far beyond hospital walls, as she became a constant force for good at Emmanuel Gospel Chapel—teaching Sunday School, leading youth groups, lending her voice to the Senior Choir, and using her medical expertise on the church's health team. Her community work also includes reaching out to young pregnant women through PACE and guiding the Retired Nurses Guild as its treasurer.Mrs. Bain’s journey as an author began in the 1980s with a simple yet powerful mission: to preserve the sayings, stories, and wisdom of Bahamian elders before they faded away. Her books explore the foundations of Bahamian life, from the central role of the church to time-honored approaches to raising children and managing family resources. These are not just historical accounts—they are living traditions that continue to guide Bahamian families today. The series has quickly found its audience, claiming the #1 and #2 bestseller positions in Amazon’s Family Activities and History of the Caribbean and West Indies categories. Readers are discovering that beneath the Bahamas’ tourist-friendly image lies a rich cultural heritage worth exploring.This holiday season marks a milestone for Mrs. Bain. Just two weeks after her books launched, she was appointed Justice of the Peace in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas—a fitting recognition of her decades of community service. Her appointment reflects the values of leadership and service she celebrates in her books, making this milestone even more meaningful. Through regular speaking engagements at churches and women’s groups, she continues to share insights that bridge generations.The road to this success wasn’t always smooth. In 2020, Mrs. Bain faced one of her greatest challenges with the loss of her husband, Pastor Wilfred Bain, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 37-year marriage was a testament to faith, partnership, and shared purpose, and together they built a strong foundation for their family. Their three children—Wilfred Jr., an attorney; Krystal, a medical technologist; and Brittany, an exercise physiologist—each pursued their own paths to success, embodying the values of resilience and dedication instilled in them by their parents. In the wake of her loss, Mrs. Bain found strength in her children, who encouraged her to continue her journey of preserving Bahamian heritage. Their unwavering support reminded her that her work wasn’t just about capturing the past—it was about creating something lasting for future generations, including their own families.As winter settles over North America and families gather to celebrate their own traditions, Mrs. Bain’s books arrive at a perfect time. Readers are discovering more than just a sunny escape within these pages—they’re finding stories of family bonds, timeless wisdom, and deep-rooted faith that echo their own cherished traditions. Through rich storytelling, Mrs. Bain shares beloved Bahamian customs that strike universal chords—the special role of godparents in raising children, the power of Sunday gatherings in knitting generations together, and the passing down of family wisdom that shapes young lives. These themes resonate especially deeply during the holiday season, when thoughts turn to heritage, family, and the legacies we pass down.The books are available on Amazon, and readers can discover more about Mrs. Bain's journey at terryevansbain.com. Behind these bestselling books stands a woman whose life embodies the values she writes about. Retired nurse Terry Ann Evans-Bain’s journey from caregiver to author and Justice of the Peace reflects a lifetime of serving others. Through her books, speaking engagements, and continued community work, she shares the wisdom and values that have shaped not just her life but generations of Bahamian families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.