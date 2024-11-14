Bahamian Money Coach & #1 Best Selling Author Dr. Danette Wilson Launches Abundance Challenge

#1 Bestselling Author Money Coach and Author Dr. Danette Wilson

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Money coach for female entrepreneurs and author Dr. Danette Wilson is launching a Free 3-Day Abundance Challenge to help women shatter financial limitations and step confidently into their financial power.This dynamic virtual event, scheduled for November 19-21, 2024, builds upon the wisdom of her #1 bestselling book, Soul Built, a guide that has inspired readers with its actionable approach to building financial and spiritual resilience.Dr. Wilson is dedicated to helping women transform their relationship with money. She understands the unique challenges women face around wealth, driven by both societal expectations and generational beliefs. "The way we approach wealth has to change," says Dr. Wilson. "Women need tools that go beyond financial basics to include emotional and spiritual growth. Financial freedom is about living in alignment with who you are while confidently managing and expanding your resources."As the founder of SOULBUILT , Dr. Wilson’s methodology bridges the often-missing link between wealth and spirituality, helping women understand their worth and potential in both practical and soulful ways. Her approach guides women to release limiting beliefs, embrace their purpose, and manifest their goals, no matter where they start on their financial journey.“We live in a time where opportunities for wealth-building are unprecedented,” she explains.“But many women are still held back by invisible barriers—deep-rooted beliefs about money, inherited fears, and social conditioning that keeps them from claiming their true financial power. I created this challenge to help women break through these barriers and achieve what’s truly possible.”Challenge Overview:The Free 3-Day Abundance Challenge will introduce participants to Dr. Wilson’s unique approach, offering insights that have already led to incredible transformations in the lives of her clients. From business owners to professionals, women are reporting life-changing results after working with Dr. Wilson, including newfound clarity, improved financial habits, and even substantial business growth. One participant reflects, “Danette has shown me how to step out of fear and into my financial purpose with practical steps I can trust and a vision that keeps me inspired.”About Dr. Danette Wilson:Dr. Danette Wilson’s journey to financial empowerment began with her own experiences of overcoming hardship. As a single mother, she faced financial and personal challenges that ultimately inspired her to reimagine her life and redefine what true wealth meant. Her resilience led her to build a thriving career, which she continues to share with her supportive husband, whose encouragement has been a constant source of strength in her journey.Balancing family and a growing business, Dr. Wilson went on to earn a Master’s in Human Resource Management from Nova Southeastern University and an Honorary Doctorate in Christian Humanities. Her transition from a corporate career in training and HR to becoming an independent coach and CEO of SOULBUILT reflects her belief that financial freedom is attainable for anyone.Now based in Nassau, Bahamas, Dr. Wilson works alongside her husband, who supports her mission of empowering women to create lives of financial independence and personal fulfillment. Together, they have created a home and a partnership rooted in shared values, resilience, and the belief that true wealth encompasses both financial and spiritual well-being.Her book, Soul Built, serves as a blueprint for women who want to align their financial practices with their spiritual and personal values. The book has garnered praise for its honest approach, with one reader sharing, “This book reignited my belief that I can build wealth without losing myself.” Through her one-of-a-kind coaching practice, Dr. Wilson guides women to develop self-confidence, overcome internal barriers, and unlock their full financial potential.For those ready to start their journey toward abundance, the Free 3-Day Abundance Challenge provides a unique opportunity to learn from Dr. Wilson and access her insights into wealth-building. Registration for this transformative event is now open at https://danywilson.myflodesk.com/abundance About SOULBUILT:Founded by Dr. Danette Wilson, SOULBUILT is a coaching practice specializing in helping women manifest true abundance by aligning their financial goals with spiritual purpose and practical strategies. Based in Nassau, Bahamas, SOULBUILT offers transformational programs and coaching designed to empower women to achieve financial independence, break limiting beliefs, and build a life that reflects their highest potential.

