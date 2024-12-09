Versus Announces the Release of the Graphic Novel Series The Last Ranger

The Last Ranger

Versus, the premier creator of culture-defining creative & production, and EggHeads Entertainment announce the release of graphic novel series, The Last Ranger

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versus , the premier creator of culture-defining creative and production, and EggHeads Entertainment proudly announce the release of a new graphic novel series, The Last Ranger . Written and created by award-winning writer and producer Daryl D. Spivey and brought to life through the stunning illustrations of Raymund Bermudez and Unai Ortiz de Zarate, The Last Ranger launches on December 18, 2024.A thought-provoking and compelling YA series, The Last Ranger imagines The United States of America has collapsed and divided itself into self-governing territories now known only as the Sovereign States of Liberty. But “Liberty” is nowhere to be found. Of all the lessons Bessa Reeves learned from her father, “value life” is what she remembers most. Coming of age in a society ruled by corruption and violence she holds out for the hope of a better future. Even if she has to break a few bones to make that happen.The story was born from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spivey shares his inspiration for the series: "During the COVID lockdowns, I found myself surrounded by the eerie emptiness of a city that once buzzed with life. The isolation of an empty Times Square made me wonder—what would happen if our society collapsed slowly from within rather than through sudden, or more violent external forces and what emerges from that chaos is a ‘trust no one’ state of existence.The Last Ranger explores the idea of the United States fracturing into territories driven by selfishness and greed. It’s about the struggle for self-survival versus group survival, but at its heart, it’s a story of hope—how chaos can ultimately lead back to the formation of a just and unified society.”Book reviewers may request an advance copy of The Last Ranger to discover this compelling new series ahead of its official release. A Kickstarter campaign is also live, offering updates and exclusive insights into future editions of this series. Fans who engage with the campaign will have a unique opportunity to join the journey as the world of The Last Ranger evolves.About the CreatorDaryl D. Spivey is an EMMY-nominated and award-winning writer and producer whose career began on Wall St. He has developed projects with industry icons such as Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua. He brings a unique perspective and storytelling mastery to The Last Ranger, blending his expertise in visual media with his passion for exploring the complexities of society and human nature.About Versus:Versus is the new breed of creative and production studio, artfully crafting highly creative, one-of-a-kind work and I.P. for brands, agencies, and entertainment partners that strive for ownable originality. Clients include the world's most influential brands and agencies, including Audible, Disney, Paramount, MTV, Facebook, JBL, Mercedes, and the NFL. Dive into their award-winning work at https://vsnyc.tv/ ###For more information, to request a review copy, or to learn more about the Kickstarter campaign, please contact:

