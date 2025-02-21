Cerelina Proesl Honors National Caregiver Day and its Unsung Heroes in Debut Children’s Book: The Famous Mavis Davis

The Famous Mavis Davis cover art Mavis Davis Save Us!

In celebration of National Caregiver Day, actor, performing artist & producer Cerelina Proesl spotlights caregivers in children’s book, The Famous Mavis Davis

This is my love letter to the caregivers who shape our lives.” — Cerelina Proesl

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Caregiver Day, multihyphenate performing artist, actor, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur Cerelina Proesl is shining a light on caregivers in her debut children’s book, The Famous Mavis Davis Genius Cat Books ; On-sale April 29, 2025; Ages 4-8; $17.99, ISBN 978-1-962447-25-6). This heartwarming picture book pays homage to the inspiring caregivers who pour love, energy, and dedication into the families they serve while teaching children invaluable lessons about gratitude, growth, and gaining independence.The Famous Mavis Davis tells the story of Mavis Davis, a rockstar caregiver who transforms everyday moments into magical adventures. Mavis leaves an indelible mark on every child she cares for. But when Mavis prepares to move on to a new family, her current charge, Leon, struggles to accept the change. Determined to keep his beloved nanny, Leon reverts to babyish antics and even performs Peter Pan-like stunts to avoid growing up. The book not only celebrates caregivers but also highlights the powerful bonds they form with children and their essential role in nurturing independence.Through vibrant illustrations and lively storytelling, The Famous Mavis Davis shines a light on the unsung heroes who bring stability and joy to families everywhere. This empowering story is a must-read for children and the “village” that helps raise them, offering an uplifting reminder of the profound impact of kindness and connection.“At its heart, The Famous Mavis Davis is about love, gratitude, and the incredible caregivers who shape us,” stated Cerelina Proesl. “I wanted to create a story that celebrates their tireless efforts while helping children understand the beauty of growing up and embracing change.”All proceeds from the book will be donated to a children’s charity.About the AuthorCerelina Proesl is a producer and actor, best known for Succession, Lear Rex, and Memento Mori. She is a multi-hyphenate artist in dance and the performing arts, a filmmaker, and an entrepreneur. But her greatest passion is being a mother. Nothing brings her more joy than seeing children thrive. When she's not building LEGO trucks and making sandcastles, she’s focused on writing and letting her creativity lead the way. As a mom of two, she is even more grateful for the village it takes to raise children. She celebrates these special caregivers and hopes you all find a Mavis Davis in your own lives.About the IllustratorGermán Blanco is a self-taught illustrator and graphic designer based in South Florida. His work has a fun and quirky style derived from years of watching cartoons and reading comic strips. He has illustrated over 20 children's books, including the award-winning picture book When Pencil Met Eraser, SSYRA Jr. winner When Glitter Met Glue, and the award-winning early graphic novel series, P.I. Butterfly. When he's not working, he enjoys drawing jokes, watching movies, and playing sports. Germán hopes to inspire those who didn’t follow a traditional path in life to show that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.The Famous Mavis DavisWritten by Cerelina Proesl & Illustrated by Germán BlancoGenius Cat BooksOn-sale April 29, 2025 | Ages 4-8 | $17.99 | ISBN 978-1-962447-25-6

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.