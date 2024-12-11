Build-A-Bear & Afro Unicorn Collaborate For an Enchanting Collection

Build-A-Bear Logo Unique Afro Unicorn® Plush Unique Afro Unicorn® Plush Build-A-Bear Collaboration

Build-A-Bear & Afro Unicorn Collaborate on Enchanting Collection Customizable Plush, Fashion, Accessories Line & Themed Parties Transport to World of Afronia

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), the iconic brand offering personalized experiences where guests of all ages can create their own special furry friends, has partnered with Afro Unicorn® , the beloved character brand founded by visionary entrepreneur April Showers , to release a new enchanting product collection available beginning today.Drawn from the whimsical world of Afro Unicorn, which celebrates uniqueness, empowers self-love, and inspires children to embrace their magic, fans can bring these delightful characters to life through a new personalized plush, fashion, and accessories line and themed parties at participating Build-A-Bear Workshops.Available exclusively at Build-A-Bear workshops and online at www.buildabear.com , the new magical collection will feature:-Unique Afro UnicornPlush: This stunning Afro Unicornplush has soft brown fur with a fuzzy brown mane and tail. Her purple and gold hooves, along with her blue horn and gold crown, give this unicorn plush a regal look.-Afro UnicornHalter Dress: Give your furry friend a magical sense of style with this cute Afro Unicornhalter dress for stuffed animals. The pink dress has a Unique Afro Unicorngraphic in the center and a rainbow tulle skirt on the bottom.-Afro Unicorn"Made of Magic" T-Shirt: Celebrate the whimsical world of Afro Unicornwith this purple tee for stuffed animals. It features a cute graphic of Unique, Divine and Magical on the front.-Afro UnicornBow: Give your plush unicorn's hair some flair with this sparkly Afro Unicornbow for stuffed animals.“We are thrilled to partner with Build-A-Bear to bring the magic of Afro Unicornto life in such an impactful way,” said April Showers, Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn“This expansive collaboration is all about empowering kids to embrace their originality. Build-A-Bear’s focus on creating personalized experiences speaks to our mission of creating a world where kids can truly see themselves.”"Collaborating with Afro Unicorn to bring this charming new collection to Build-A-Bear Workshop adds a touch of fun and imagination for our guests," said Anjali Khosla, Vice President of Brand Management of Build-A-Bear. "This playful addition is perfect for creating one-of-a-kind gifts and making joyful memories just in time for the holiday season."About Build-A-BearSince its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses.The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.About Afro UnicornAfro Unicornis a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.To learn more about Afro Unicornand how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit Afro Unicornor follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.Subscribe to Afro Unicorn’s YouTube Channel to enjoy a brand-new Afro Unicorn Kids Show featuring Eden, Olivia, Ms. April, and friends. Let the adventure begin!As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation, is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow.About April ShowersApril Showers is the trailblazing Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn, the first Black woman to launch a licensed character brand in 40,000+ retail stores with 25 product categories. Afro Unicorn amplifies representation and inspires empowerment, reminding women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.To learn more about April Showers, please follow her on her Instagram and LinkedIn.

