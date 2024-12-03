Hygiena expands with Nexcor acquisition

Steven Nason, CEO of Hygiena

Hygiena® Acquires Nexcor Food Safety Technologies Inc. to Strengthen Food Safety and Sanitation Data Analytics Solutions Worldwide

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hygiena, a global leader in food safety and environmental diagnostics, today announced that is has completed the acquisition of Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, Inc., the creator of KLEANZ and CAMS-PM, two industry-leading software solutions for managing sanitation and equipment maintenance in food and beverage manufacturing facilities. This strategic acquisition underscores Hygiena’s continued commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative food safety solutions to its worldwide customer base.“Effective cleaning and monitoring of facilities with food safety diagnostic testing are essential for quality control and risk mitigation across all food processing environments. With our acquisition of Nexcor software solutions, we plan to integrate our SureTrendanalytics platform with KLEANZ’s sanitation software, delivering powerful tools to drive quality improvement, prevent food safety issues and enhance operational efficiencies,” said Steven Nason, CEO of Hygiena. “Hygiena’s extensive global customer base and commercial channels will introduce KLEANZ and CAMS-PM software solutions, along with our integrated SaaS food safety offerings, to a wider audience. This expanded portfolio provides our customers with a streamlined, prevention-focused approach to sanitation and food safety management. With a centralized platform offering comprehensive, real-time solutions, we are empowering businesses to enhance their food safety programs and operational effectiveness worldwide."Robert Burgh, President of Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, Inc., commented, “This collaboration with Hygiena allows Nexcor to create greater customer value by streamlining two critical, interconnected functions within food companies worldwide. Together, we accelerate market growth while staying true to our values of innovation, integrity and customer satisfaction. We are excited to merge our expertise, creating enhanced SaaS platforms and comprehensive solutions for sanitation, safety and compliance management. United, we are poised to lead the future of food safety with a shared vision and strong commitment.”David Grant, General Manager of Software and Instrument Firmware at Hygiena, added, “We are excited to integrate Nexcor’s solutions into our existing suite of software offerings and extend the capabilities of SureTrend. SureTrend currently enables our customers to efficiently plan, schedule, test, capture, store, protect, analyze, audit and report on their critical testing data. Integrating Nexcor’s data will allow us to leverage sophisticated machine learning AI for predictive insights, enhancing risk mitigation and advancing food safety.”The acquisition exemplifies the shared commitment and aligned values of Hygiena and Nexcor, aiming to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of food and beverage facilities through innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. Nexcor's dedicated customer base and strong market presence in the food, beverage and packaging sectors will significantly contribute to the partnership’s success, fostering global expansion, enhanced product offerings, operational efficiencies and cross-selling opportunities.About HygienaAt Hygiena, our mission is to create innovative diagnostics for a healthier world. We develop, produce and provide best-in-class One Health Diagnosticssolutions from farm to fork to our global customer bases. As one of the few organizations in the world to uniquely focus on food safety throughout the value chain, we maintain the belief that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals in our shared environment. Our molecular rapid tests and analysis tools for food and beverage safety, veterinary diagnostics and environmental monitoring help prevent illness, save lives and contribute to making the world a safer place. As the global leaders in rapid diagnostic tests, we provide solutions that are reliable, easy to use and accurate, backed by industry-leading customer service and support. With a sizeable global presence, Hygiena is headquartered in Camarillo, California with numerous offices and customer application centers in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. We also partner with over 180 distributors in more than 100 countries worldwide. Learn more about us at www.hygiena.com About KLEANZSince 1983, the KLEANZ Family of Services has been the industry standard in food safety execution. Over the years, our award-winning innovations have enhanced the sanitation and maintenance execution of global, regional and emerging food and beverage manufacturers. Our clients rely on our industry-seasoned team for complete and uniquely configurable solutions to meet their needs. Our offerings were created and are currently supported by food safety experts with extensive careers in food and beverage manufacturing. The commitment to keeping clients audit-ready every day has been our driving force and has helped us evolve to accommodate the latest needs of manufacturers. Learn more about us at www.kleanz.com

