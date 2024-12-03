Now Available: Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2023 Juvenile Probation Services Division

The Juvenile Probation Services Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation has released the Annual Report for fiscal year 2023, which includes data from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Highlights include juvenile justice data and progress, updates on the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement, success stories of probation youth, outstanding staff spotlights, and the annual artwork contest winners.

In fiscal year 2022, this report began incorporating Fundamental Measures for Juvenile Justice (FMJJ) that were developed by the National Center for Juvenile Justice. These best-practice guidelines are intended to serve as a standardized template to improve data collection, use, and analysis. In the fiscal year 2023 report, each corresponding FMJJ has been highlighted with a yellow starburst. For more details on the fundamental measures, click here.

This report has been posted on the Nebraska Supreme Court and Probation website at: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/publication-report-files/Annual-Report-FY-2023_FINAL.pdf.

To obtain a printed copy, please call or email Tami Rupe at 402-471-4816 or tami.rupe@nejudicial.gov.