Self-Direction Survey Now Available: Your Feedback is Needed by J...

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is working with Guidehouse, a consulting firm with experience in state healthcare and developmental disabilities services, to look at OPWDD’s self-direction policies and processes and provide recommendations to improve self-direction.

As part of the review, Guidehouse and OPWDD will talk to self-advocates, family advocates, and other community partners about self-direction. We plan to use surveys, town hall meetings and focus groups to collect and share information.

To take part in the survey, please use the following link: Survey Link: Open the link to share your responses -https://qualtricsxmqhgmrzzdt.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5C0NtmmIV48LkKW

Additional Help: If you are not able to provide responses using the survey link, please send an e-mail to [email protected] to get help with completing the survey

Survey Completion Date: Please provide your responses by January 6, 2025

Town hall and focus group dates and times will be posted on the OPWDD website as they become available.

Please follow the OPWDD Self-Direction Evaluation webpage for updates on the study: Self-Direction Program Evaluation | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov).

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact [email protected].

Thank you for your participation!