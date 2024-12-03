Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances unveils its latest innovation in home cooking, the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer. This versatile appliance brings together premium features, modern design, and reliable performance to elevate culinary experiences in kitchens of any size.

Crafted with a sleek stainless steel finish, this 24” freestanding electric cooking range offers effortless placement in any kitchen. Its four ceramic burners provide fast, efficient heating and include a Hot Surface Indicator Light for added safety. The easy-to-clean cooktop is complemented by a built-in splashback to minimize spills, making post-cooking cleanup a breeze.

At the heart of this appliance is the convection oven, designed for baking, grilling, and even air frying—a healthier cooking option for crispy favorites. Inside, users will find two wire racks, an oven light for clear visibility, and a bottom storage drawer to keep pans and cooking essentials organized.

The combination of reliability, convenience, and multifunctionality makes this cooking range an ideal solution for home chefs looking to streamline meal preparation.

Measuring just 24 inches wide, this compact yet powerful cooking range is a perfect fit for homes, apartments, and other smaller spaces without sacrificing capability.

Priced at $729, the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer is available for purchase at major retailers, including Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been dedicated to delivering innovative and energy-efficient solutions for modern living. With the launch of this latest cooking range, the company continues to redefine convenience and performance in the kitchen.

For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



