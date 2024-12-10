Imbue Botanicals, LLC Doubles the CBD in Its Hemp CBD Salves and Lotions Product lines

800mg CBD Lotion 800mg CBD Salve 1600mg CBD Salve

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has doubled the CBD in its current CBD topical products

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce it has doubled the full spectrum CBD in its im·bued black label and em·body Hemp CBD Salves and CBD Lotion . With a virtually unrivaled CBD mg per ounce, these significantly more powerful salves and lotion provide customers exceptional strength.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies and CBD topicals for both people and pets.“We are so excited to introduce our radically improved full spectrum CBD salve and lotion products” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “We’ve built our reputation with our extremely efficacious CBD topicals. And now they’re even more powerful. We’ve DOUBLED the CBD in all our topicals but kept the same formulas our customers love. Our 4 oz. original em·body salve now has 800mg (200mg per ounce) of Full Spectrum CBD oil. And we’ve doubled the amount of CBD in our black label imbued salve to an extraordinary 1600mg (400mg per ounce) with the same exact formulation you’ve come to love. These salves tackle the toughest problems when nothing else will. And our exceptionally reviewed lotion now has 100mg CBD per ounce.”All Imbue topicals are formulated with organically grown, all-natural Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil. In addition, the arnica, rosemary, and mint in our topicals are carefully curated to provide additional benefits. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to enhance the effectiveness and provide a fresh, pleasant scent. Packaged in a 4 oz cobalt blue or matte black glass containers, they have eliminated the outer box to help save on waste and lower their carbon footprint even further. And Imbue has even reduced the price on both salves and increased the amount of salve in their black label imbued product (.6 ounces MORE than our previous version) making them an even better value.The products are available online at www.imbuebotanicals.com and from select retailers and pharmacies.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com , or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit www.josephallenagencies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.