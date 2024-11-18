Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces petcomfort to Improve It’s CBD Pet Products Line

100mg CBD Petcomfort Tincture k9comfort-plus tincture for dogs k9capsules 25mg CBD capsules for larger dogs

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its petcomfort full spectrum tincture for their customers’ furry family members. Packaged in a recyclable bottle with graduated dropper and 100mg of CBD per bottle, the product is a new addition in its existing CBD for pets online product offering which includes tinctures and capsules and even CBD for horses.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies and topicals for both people and pets.“We’re so excited to introduce our new petcomfort tincture” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “Our petcomfort tincture provides an easy-to-use product for your furry family members. Perfect for dogs and cats alike, it has the same overall formulation as the k9comfort and kittycomfort, just with more CBD per bottle, making dosing modifications easy and flexible. We've combined our k9comfort and kittycomfort cat CBD into one flexible CBD tincture perfect for the dogs and cats in your household! This higher CBD-strength per bottle allow for easy dosage modifications regardless of size or breed.”Together with Imbue Botanicals' k9comfort PLUS tincture that packs a powerful 250 mg of Full Spectrum CBD per bottle and its canine capsule products, Imbue produces a strong line of CBD for domestic pets.The products are available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbuebotanicals.com ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies and topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com , or through other online CBD stores and online retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuecbd Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit www.josephallenagencies.com

