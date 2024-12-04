Total Point Emergency Room Reopens in Burleson, TX, with Enhanced Facilities and Services

Total Point ER in Burleson Texas located at 300 SE John Jones, Burleson, Texas 76028 Total Point Emergency Room in Irving Texas Total Point ER reopens in Burleson Texas

Total Point ER in Burleson reopens to provide advanced care with upgraded facilities and compassionate staff.

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Emergency Center - Burleson has officially reopened its facility at 300 SE John Jones Dr, Burleson, TX 76028 , following a series of repairs and enhancements aimed at creating a better, more patient-focused experience.The facility offers 24/7 emergency care, providing around-the-clock medical attention for urgent health concerns. Equipped to handle a range of situations, Total Point ER specializes in trauma and injury care, including treatment for motor vehicle accidents.To ensure swift and accurate diagnoses, the facility features advanced onsite imaging and lab services, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds. These services are complemented by a broad range of family care services, such as pediatric care and women’s health services , designed to meet the healthcare needs of the entire family.Patients can expect low wait times and the acceptance of most major insurance plans, allowing for a seamless and accessible healthcare experience. The team at Total Point ER is known for its friendly and compassionate staff, who are committed to providing high-quality care with a personal touch.“Our newly reopened facility reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, patient-focused care for the Burleson community,” said a Total Point ER spokesperson. “We are excited to welcome patients back to an environment that is now even more suited to their needs.”The upgraded facility underscores Total Point ER's dedication to serving the Burleson community with excellence and innovation. Patients and families seeking advanced care can rely on the facility for comprehensive services in a welcoming environment.For more information about 24/7 emergency care services, family care offerings, or onsite imaging capabilities, visit the Total Point Emergency Room website or contact the facility directly at (817) 550-8052.Visit Website:

