Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Showcases Swami Vivekananda's Legacy at the UN

Swami Vivekananda Exhibition at the UN

A month-long exhibition at the UN celebrates Swami Vivekananda’s legacy, highlighting his role in bridging East and West, organized by SEAT and HSS.

Through this exhibition, we aim to highlight Vivekananda’s relevance to the core values and purposes of the UN” — UNSRC President Peter Dawkins

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swami Vivekananda’s profound impact on global spirituality and his pivotal role in building bridges between the East and the West were celebrated at an exhibition organized at the United Nations. The event, hosted by the Society for Enlightenment and Transformation (SEAT), a component of the UN Staff Recreation Council (UNSRC), featured exhibits produced by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS). This exhibition is a month-long initiative of SEAT and HSS at the UN.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Swami Sarvarpriyananda, resident minister of the New York Vedanta Society, who highlighted the enduring influence of Swami Vivekananda. “As the centuries pass, Vivekananda stands taller and taller, inspiring people across the world, not only in India,” he said. Swami Sarvarpriyananda underscored Vivekananda’s role in fostering understanding between cultures, noting, “He built a bridge between the East and the West when he traveled to the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. That bridge remains strong and vibrant today.”

India’s Consul General in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, reflected on the global relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. “His message of the oneness of humanity, deeply rooted in ancient Hindu wisdom, holds particular significance here at the UN,” he said.

UNSRC President Peter Dawkins echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the alignment of Vivekananda’s ideals with the mission of the United Nations. “Through this exhibition, we aim to highlight Vivekananda’s relevance to the core values and purposes of the UN,” he said. “We want to raise awareness of his legacy and his strong connection to New York and the broader global community.”

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, an outreach coordinator for HSS, underscored Vivekananda’s timeless message. “Swami Vivekananda’s clarion call for ‘seva’—selfless service—resonates strongly among youth today,” he said.

Swami Sarvarpriyananda further highlighted Vivekananda’s role in shaping modern India. “He restored a sense of pride and identity to India, laying the foundation for the Indian Freedom Movement,” he said. Recalling Vivekananda’s contributions to education and scientific thought, Sarvarpriyananda noted his inspiration for establishing the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. The institute, founded at the suggestion of Vivekananda to industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, has since produced tens of thousands of scientists and engineers who have contributed significantly to the global scientific community.

The exhibition also featured panels exploring Vivekananda’s interactions with luminaries such as scientist Nikola Tesla, further emphasizing his forward-thinking vision and advocacy for integrating spirituality and science.

The event served as a testament to Swami Vivekananda’s enduring legacy and his relevance to the contemporary world. By showcasing his life and teachings, the HSS and SEAT aimed to inspire a renewed commitment to the values of service, unity, and progress—ideals that resonate deeply with the mission of the United Nations.



*******

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) is a nonprofit, cultural organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Hindu culture and values through community engagement, educational programs, and service activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.