Talk N Tea: ﻿Mama YG and Kamisha Wells Bring Real Stories and Community Spotlights to the Los Angeles Podcast World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by the "Queens of LA," Talk N Tea is a mobile podcast delivering heartfelt stories, star-studded interviews, and vital resources directly from local businesses and communities.The upcoming podcast Talk N Tea, hosted by author Kamisha Wells and Mama YG (mother of rapper YG), is set to make waves with its unique blend of authentic storytelling, community spotlighting, and celebrity interviews.Known as the “Queens of LA,” Kamisha and Mama YG are on a mission to bring meaningful discussions to the forefront, covering everything from mental health and domestic violence to homelessness and business entrepreneurship. The two initially met in 2018 while giving back to the community, and from those early conversations, the concept for Talk N Tea quickly grew. “We wanted a way to give back and highlight local voices,” says Kamisha.With their mobile studio—a custom sprinter van—the podcast allows them to record on-site at various businesses, giving listeners a true inside look at what local entrepreneurs are doing and the challenges they face.With their combined community experience, Kamisha and Mama YG are passionate about connecting listeners with valuable resources and support systems. Mama YG, who co-owns a mental health company with her son, has long been an advocate for mental health awareness and support, using her platform to give back to Los Angeles communities. "The podcast is going to build off everything we’ve been doing," Mama YG explains.“Hearing real people tell their stories is so important. When people hear your story, they might relate to something you’re going through or connect with your perspective.” Episodes will feature business owners, mental health experts, and advocates, offering practical advice, information on community resources, and stories that may resonate with listeners across all walks of life.Beyond community stories, Talk N Tea has a star-studded celebrity lineup that will bring added depth to each episode. “We’ll also have cooking competitions, dating games, and more,” she adds, promising both entertainment and insightful conversation. The podcast is initially based in Los Angeles, but Kamisha and Mama YG have plans to expand to other cities, bringing real stories to listeners nationwide. With their podcast, the “Queens of LA” are not only giving back but also inspiring a platform where the voices of the community can be seen, heard, and celebrated.

